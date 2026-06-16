World Cup: Tunisia sack coach, appoint Herve Renard after 5-goal thrashing

Tunisia have reportedly moved to appoint experienced French coach Herve Renard following their heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the North African side looks to revive its campaign after a disastrous start.

Tunisia played Sweden in their opening match of the World Cup on Sunday, June 14.

The match ended in a 5-1 victory for Sweden, one of the biggest wins of the tournament so far. It was a Group F fixture, which also includes the Netherlands and Japan.

The crushing loss left Tunisia bottom of Group F and sparked immediate concern over the team’s prospects of reaching the knockout stages. Sweden dominated the contest, exposing defensive weaknesses and leaving Tunisian officials searching for answers ahead of their remaining group matches.

According to multiple media reports, team coach Sabri Lamouchi was sacked and immediately replaced by Renard.

The 57-year-old is one of international football’s most respected coaches, having guided Zambia to a historic Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012 and leading Ivory Coast to continental glory in 2015. He has also managed Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the French women’s national team.

Renard’s appointment is viewed as an emergency measure aimed at restoring confidence and discipline within the squad before Tunisia’s crucial upcoming fixtures.

Tunisia still have two group matches remaining and must quickly recover if they are to keep alive hopes of advancing to the round of 32. Their next challenge comes against Japan on June 21 before a final group-stage meeting with the Netherlands on June 25.

The defeat to Sweden was one of the heaviest suffered by Tunisia at a World Cup and has intensified pressure on the team’s leadership and players. Sweden’s convincing victory also strengthened the Scandinavian side’s position in Group F after the opening round of matches.

With time running short, Tunisia will hope Renard’s extensive international experience can provide the spark needed to rescue their World Cup campaign and avoid an early exit from the tournament.

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