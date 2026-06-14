Afghan officials press Chinese delegation on Mes Aynak mining project

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum called for the accelerated implementation of the Mes Aynak copper mining project during a high-level meeting with a Chinese delegation in Kabul.

According to a ministry statement, Abdul Rahman Qanit, Deputy Minister for Policy and Programs, met on Sunday with a delegation led by Wei Huaxiang, General Consul of the Asian Affairs Department of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, to discuss progress on the long-delayed project.

The meeting focused on the current status of the Mes Aynak copper mine, one of Afghanistan’s largest mining projects, as well as the challenges, technical requirements, and practical steps needed to move the project forward.

Both sides reviewed recent developments and explored ways to accelerate implementation. The Chinese delegation highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Afghanistan and China and shared its assessment of the project’s progress, operational conditions, and existing challenges.

The delegation also presented a number of proposals aimed at facilitating further advancement of the project.

Qanit emphasized the strategic significance of Mes Aynak for both countries, describing it as a major economic project with the potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation and contribute to Afghanistan’s economic development.

He stated that there are currently no major obstacles preventing the start of practical work and urged the contracting company to fulfill its commitments without further delay so that implementation can begin as soon as possible.

The discussions come as Afghan authorities seek to accelerate the development of the country’s vast mineral resources and attract greater foreign investment into the mining sector.

Mes Aynak meanwhile is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits. A mining contract was awarded to a Chinese consortium in 2008, but the project has remained stalled for years due to security, archaeological, contractual, and political challenges.