Shehbaz Sharif defends Durand Line fencing as essential for Pakistan’s security

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has defended the decision to erect a fence along the disputed Durand Line, describing it as a necessary measure to safeguard national security and protect Pakistani citizens from security threats.

Addressing a session of Pakistan’s National Assembly on Saturday, Sharif said the government had invested heavily in constructing fences and security infrastructure along the Durand Line. He argued that the expense was justified as part of broader efforts to strengthen security and combat terrorism.

“Regarding the Durand Line that you referred to, constructing a fence along the border was the right and appropriate step for ensuring Pakistan’s security and protecting its people,” Sharif told lawmakers. “If this fencing can save even the life of one child from the threat of terrorism, then all the money spent on this approximately 2,000-kilometer border is justified, even if it amounts to billions of rupees.”

The Pakistani prime minister’s remarks come amid continuing debate over the status of the Durand Line, a longstanding source of disagreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Islamabad has consistently maintained that fencing is a security necessity aimed at preventing cross-frontier militancy and illegal movement.

However, many Afghan analysts argue that the issue extends beyond security concerns. They contend that the Durand Line carries deep historical, political, cultural, and social significance for communities living on both sides of the line and cannot be viewed solely through a security lens.

Pakistan has repeatedly defended its fencing project in recent years, citing the need to curb terrorism and enhance frontier management. Nevertheless, the Durand Line remains one of the most sensitive and unresolved issues in relations between Kabul and Islamabad.