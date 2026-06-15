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Afghanistan to host regional meeting of strategic research centers in Kabul
The meeting will be officially inaugurated by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The Strategic Studies Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is set to host a high-level regional meeting of leading research and policy institutions from Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan in Kabul on 16 June 2026.
The gathering will bring together heads of strategic studies centres, researchers, and policy experts from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan. The participating institutions operate under the respective presidential administrations of their countries.
Officials say the meeting comes amid growing engagement between Afghanistan and regional states, with discussions expected to focus on regional connectivity, stability, trade, energy cooperation, transit, and investment. Participants will also review current cooperation frameworks and develop practical recommendations for future collaboration.
A key aspect of the forum is the direct exchange of views between research institutions on shared regional challenges and opportunities, aimed at strengthening coordination and mutual understanding.
The meeting will be officially inaugurated by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Organisers say the forum reflects Afghanistan’s balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy and is expected to contribute to greater trust-building, expanded economic and transit cooperation, and long-term stability and shared prosperity across the region.
The initiative underscores Afghanistan’s continued role as an active participant in advancing regional connectivity and economic integration.
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UN Security Council extends UNAMA mandate in Afghanistan for one year
The United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year.
All 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, reflecting broad international support for the mission’s ongoing role in Afghanistan.
UNAMA serves as the United Nations’ principal political mission in Afghanistan and is tasked with supporting peace and stability, coordinating humanitarian assistance, promoting human rights, and engaging with Afghan authorities and international stakeholders on key political and development issues.
The extension comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and economic challenges.
UNAMA, established in 2002 after the fall of first IEA government, has usually been extended annually, although there was a six-month extension in 2021 to look at what changes might be needed after the IEA returned to power. In March this year, the mandate was extended for three months, after Washington called for a review of assistance and engagement in the country.
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TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Technical and engineering teams, along with skilled workers, remain actively engaged in construction.
Construction work on the Afghanistan section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline is progressing steadily, with officials confirming that around 84 kilometres of pipeline have now been installed.
Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesman for the governor of Herat, said the major regional infrastructure project has reached approximately 60 percent completion, with efforts underway to finalise the remaining work by the end of the current year.
He added that groundwork has been completed along roughly 130 kilometres of the route, while 108 kilometres are now fully prepared for pipeline installation.
Technical and engineering teams, along with skilled workers, remain actively engaged in construction. The pipeline route extends from Rabat-e-Sangi district near the Turkmenistan border and has now reached parts of Zinda Jan district in Herat province.
Saeedi said sufficient equipment, machinery, and logistical support have been deployed to the site, noting that there are currently no major obstacles affecting implementation.
The TAPI pipeline is regarded as one of the region’s most significant energy and economic initiatives, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and strengthening energy cooperation among the participating countries.
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Peshawar economy under pressure amid ongoing crossing closures
Qaiser also urged Islamabad and Kabul to pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve ongoing tensions, suggesting that traditional jirga mechanisms could be used alongside formal negotiations if required.
Senior Pakistani lawmaker and Member of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has warned that the continued closure of crossings with Afghanistan is placing severe strain on Peshawar’s economy and industrial sector.
Addressing the National Assembly, Qaiser said the city’s economic prosperity is closely linked to trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia. He argued that restrictions on cross-Durand Line commerce have deprived local businesses of their competitive advantage, leaving traders in Peshawar struggling to compete with larger commercial centres such as Karachi and Lahore.
“How can a trader from Peshawar compete with markets in Karachi and Lahore?” Qaiser asked. “Our natural advantage lies in our access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. With border crossings closed and trade disrupted, industry in Peshawar is suffering.”
He called on the government to separate political disputes from economic interests and ensure that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues uninterrupted.
“Trade should not become a casualty of political disagreements,” he said, noting that Pakistan continues to maintain trade relations with other neighbouring countries despite broader political challenges.
Qaiser also urged Islamabad and Kabul to pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve ongoing tensions, suggesting that traditional jirga mechanisms could be used alongside formal negotiations if required.
“If major international rivals can engage in dialogue to address their differences, then Pakistan and Afghanistan should also seek peaceful and practical solutions,” he said. “If necessary, we are prepared to support jirga-based discussions, but trade must continue so that people can earn a livelihood.”
His comments come amid growing concern from traders and business groups, who say prolonged closures are reducing commercial activity, threatening jobs, and slowing economic growth on both sides of the frontier.
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