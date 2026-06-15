Afghanistan to host regional meeting of strategic research centers in Kabul

The Strategic Studies Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is set to host a high-level regional meeting of leading research and policy institutions from Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan in Kabul on 16 June 2026.

The gathering will bring together heads of strategic studies centres, researchers, and policy experts from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan. The participating institutions operate under the respective presidential administrations of their countries.

Officials say the meeting comes amid growing engagement between Afghanistan and regional states, with discussions expected to focus on regional connectivity, stability, trade, energy cooperation, transit, and investment. Participants will also review current cooperation frameworks and develop practical recommendations for future collaboration.

A key aspect of the forum is the direct exchange of views between research institutions on shared regional challenges and opportunities, aimed at strengthening coordination and mutual understanding.

The meeting will be officially inaugurated by Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Organisers say the forum reflects Afghanistan’s balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy and is expected to contribute to greater trust-building, expanded economic and transit cooperation, and long-term stability and shared prosperity across the region.

The initiative underscores Afghanistan’s continued role as an active participant in advancing regional connectivity and economic integration.