UN Security Council extends UNAMA mandate in Afghanistan for one year

The United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year.

All 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, reflecting broad international support for the mission’s ongoing role in Afghanistan.

UNAMA serves as the United Nations’ principal political mission in Afghanistan and is tasked with supporting peace and stability, coordinating humanitarian assistance, promoting human rights, and engaging with Afghan authorities and international stakeholders on key political and development issues.

The extension comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and economic challenges.

UNAMA, established in 2002 after the fall of first IEA government, has usually been extended annually, although there was a six-month extension in 2021 to look at what changes might ​be needed after the IEA returned to power. In March this year, the mandate was extended for three months, after Washington called for a review of assistance and engagement in the country.