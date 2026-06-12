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Tawsia: Increase in Afghanistan’s saffron exports discsused

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Tawsia: Signing of $20 million Herat salt mining deal discussed

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June 5, 2026

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Tawsia: Afghanistan’s weekly economic roundup reviewed

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May 29, 2026

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Tawsia: Discussion on Afghanistan’s economic path and position

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May 8, 2026

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