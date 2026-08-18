Afghanistan does not pursue confrontation with Pakistan: envoy

Afghanistan does not pursue a policy of confrontation with Pakistan and seeks to build relations with its neighbour through dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb said Monday.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad marking the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, Shakeeb said Afghanistan’s relations with its neighbours, particularly Pakistan, should be based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, non-interference and shared interests.

“We believe that an atmosphere of trust cannot be created through pressure or force. It can only be built through understanding, sustained dialogue, and sincere cooperation,” he said.

Shakeeb said Afghanistan does not allow its territory to be used against the security and stability of other countries, while expressing hope that Afghanistan’s security concerns would also be understood and respected.

He said lasting regional security requires mutual trust, practical cooperation, coordination and respect for each other’s legitimate concerns.

The envoy also highlighted the geographical and economic importance of Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying a peaceful and stable Afghanistan could contribute to regional connectivity, trade, transit, investment and energy cooperation.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, leader of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, also called for mutual support between the two countries.

Speaking at the same event, Fazlur Rahman said he was confident that Pakistan would support Afghanistan and Afghanistan would support Pakistan.

He said Afghanistan and Pakistan could play the role of a bridge in the region because of their geographical positions, urging both countries to recognise the region’s geopolitical importance.