Afghanistan highlights investment opportunities at China–South Asia Cooperation Forum

Afghanistan’s ambassador to China, Bilal Karimi, has promoted the country’s investment potential and strategic role in regional connectivity during the Seventh China–South Asia Cooperation Forum.

According to the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing, Karimi participated in the forum and delivered remarks focused on Afghanistan’s economic opportunities and the importance of strengthening regional cooperation.

Speaking at the event, the Afghan envoy described Afghanistan as an attractive destination for investment, pointing to what he said were improvements in security, stability, and economy-focused policies. He called for greater trade, investment, and connectivity initiatives involving Afghanistan, China, and other countries across the region.

Karimi emphasized that expanded economic cooperation could help promote sustainable development and shared prosperity. He also highlighted Afghanistan’s geographic position, describing the country as a vital link connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and neighboring markets.

“Afghanistan serves as an important hub for regional connectivity,” Karimi said, expressing optimism about stronger economic partnerships and increased collaboration among regional stakeholders.

The China–South Asia Cooperation Forum brings together government officials, diplomats, and experts to discuss trade, economic integration, and regional development. Afghanistan’s participation reflects ongoing efforts to deepen economic engagement with regional partners and attract foreign investment.

Analysts say enhanced regional connectivity and economic cooperation projects could play an important role in facilitating trade, improving infrastructure links, and supporting long-term economic development across the region.