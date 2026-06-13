Business
Afghanistan highlights investment opportunities at China–South Asia Cooperation Forum
The China–South Asia Cooperation Forum brings together government officials, diplomats, and experts to discuss trade, economic integration, and regional development.
Afghanistan’s ambassador to China, Bilal Karimi, has promoted the country’s investment potential and strategic role in regional connectivity during the Seventh China–South Asia Cooperation Forum.
According to the Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing, Karimi participated in the forum and delivered remarks focused on Afghanistan’s economic opportunities and the importance of strengthening regional cooperation.
Speaking at the event, the Afghan envoy described Afghanistan as an attractive destination for investment, pointing to what he said were improvements in security, stability, and economy-focused policies. He called for greater trade, investment, and connectivity initiatives involving Afghanistan, China, and other countries across the region.
Karimi emphasized that expanded economic cooperation could help promote sustainable development and shared prosperity. He also highlighted Afghanistan’s geographic position, describing the country as a vital link connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and neighboring markets.
“Afghanistan serves as an important hub for regional connectivity,” Karimi said, expressing optimism about stronger economic partnerships and increased collaboration among regional stakeholders.
The China–South Asia Cooperation Forum brings together government officials, diplomats, and experts to discuss trade, economic integration, and regional development. Afghanistan’s participation reflects ongoing efforts to deepen economic engagement with regional partners and attract foreign investment.
Analysts say enhanced regional connectivity and economic cooperation projects could play an important role in facilitating trade, improving infrastructure links, and supporting long-term economic development across the region.
Business
Iranian private sector delegation arrives in Kabul to boost trade and investment cooperation
The Iranian delegation is expected to continue consultations with a wide range of Afghan business representatives and private sector stakeholders during its seven-day stay.
A high-level Iranian private sector delegation, led by the head of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, has arrived in Kabul for a week-long visit aimed at expanding trade and investment cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran.
According to the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, the delegation will hold a series of meetings with Afghan business leaders and officials in Kabul before traveling to Mazar-i-Sharif. Discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral trade relations, increasing trade volumes, and exploring new investment opportunities in key economic sectors.
Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said talks with the visiting delegation have already centered on enhancing commercial cooperation, supporting private sector partnerships, and increasing Afghan exports to Iranian markets.
Sayed Karim Hashimi, head of the ACCI, highlighted Afghanistan’s growing investment potential, stating that the country currently offers favorable conditions and significant opportunities for regional and international investors.
Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Kabul said the delegation will assess existing trade-related challenges and work with Afghan counterparts to identify practical measures for improving economic cooperation and facilitating cross-border commerce.
Afghan trade officials noted that one of the primary objectives of the visit is to secure greater market access for Afghan products in Iran while laying the groundwork for stronger long-term economic partnerships between the two neighboring countries.
The Iranian delegation is expected to continue consultations with a wide range of Afghan business representatives and private sector stakeholders during its seven-day stay.
Business
New Kabul city project faces delays as officials call for greater oversight
Officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing say infrastructure work is ongoing and expanding.
Construction of key infrastructure for the New Kabul City project is progressing slowly, raising concerns about delays to one of Afghanistan’s largest urban development initiatives.
The project, designed to accommodate nearly three million residents, was expected to begin distributing residential units during the current solar year. However, officials from the company responsible for implementation say the project has not advanced according to its operational timeline.
Company representatives stated that despite having the necessary financial and technical capacity, several challenges continue to hinder progress. They have called on the leadership of the Islamic Emirate and the Economic Commission to increase oversight and help remove obstacles affecting implementation.
The New Kabul City project was launched three years ago, and under the original plan, around 3,000 housing units were expected to be distributed this year. So far, however, no significant progress has been made toward that goal.
Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing say infrastructure work is ongoing and expanding. According to the ministry, construction activities, including the Kabul–Bagram road and other essential infrastructure, are underway across four sections of the new city. Authorities aim to complete key infrastructure before moving forward with large-scale residential development.
Economic experts describe the project as crucial for Afghanistan’s long-term economic and social growth. They urge authorities to strengthen supervision and address delays in order to accelerate implementation.
Experts believe that once the project enters its operational phase, it could create thousands of jobs, attract investment, and contribute significantly to national development and urban expansion.
Business
Etihad Airways to launch twice-daily Kabul flights from July
The expansion marks the second increase in service since the UAE national carrier launched flights to the Afghan capital in March 2026.
Etihad Airways will increase its flights between Abu Dhabi and Kabul to twice daily from July 15, citing strong demand for travel on the route.
The expansion marks the second increase in service since the UAE national carrier launched flights to the Afghan capital in March 2026.
Etihad initially began operating four flights per week to Kabul, but growing passenger demand has prompted the airline to significantly expand capacity on the route.
“The response to our Kabul launch has been exceptional,” said Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer. “Demand has remained strong from day one, and moving to double-daily is a direct reflection of what our guests have been telling us with their bookings.”
The route is operated using Airbus A320 aircraft, configured with eight Business Class seats and 150 Economy Class seats.
The additional flights are expected to provide passengers with greater flexibility and improved connections through Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and other international markets.
The increase also reflects the close links between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates, which is home to a large Afghan community and serves as an important hub for business, trade and family travel.
Under the new schedule, Etihad will operate two daily services in each direction.
The first flight, EY312, will depart Abu Dhabi at 9:55 a.m. and arrive in Kabul at 1:25 p.m., with the return flight, EY313, leaving Kabul at 3:10 p.m. and arriving in Abu Dhabi at 6:00 p.m.
The second daily service, EY310, will depart Abu Dhabi at 2:45 p.m. and arrive in Kabul at 6:15 p.m., while EY311 will leave Kabul at 7:20 p.m. and land in Abu Dhabi at 10:10 p.m.
Etihad said the expanded schedule will offer travelers more convenient departure options and strengthen connectivity between Afghanistan and the airline’s global network.
The move also underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a regional aviation hub and highlights increasing demand for air travel between the UAE and Afghanistan.
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