New Kabul city project faces delays as officials call for greater oversight

Construction of key infrastructure for the New Kabul City project is progressing slowly, raising concerns about delays to one of Afghanistan’s largest urban development initiatives.

The project, designed to accommodate nearly three million residents, was expected to begin distributing residential units during the current solar year. However, officials from the company responsible for implementation say the project has not advanced according to its operational timeline.

Company representatives stated that despite having the necessary financial and technical capacity, several challenges continue to hinder progress. They have called on the leadership of the Islamic Emirate and the Economic Commission to increase oversight and help remove obstacles affecting implementation.

The New Kabul City project was launched three years ago, and under the original plan, around 3,000 housing units were expected to be distributed this year. So far, however, no significant progress has been made toward that goal.

Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing say infrastructure work is ongoing and expanding. According to the ministry, construction activities, including the Kabul–Bagram road and other essential infrastructure, are underway across four sections of the new city. Authorities aim to complete key infrastructure before moving forward with large-scale residential development.

Economic experts describe the project as crucial for Afghanistan’s long-term economic and social growth. They urge authorities to strengthen supervision and address delays in order to accelerate implementation.

Experts believe that once the project enters its operational phase, it could create thousands of jobs, attract investment, and contribute significantly to national development and urban expansion.