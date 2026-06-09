International Sports
Upsets and historic milestones highlight men’s action at Rome Taekwondo Grand Prix
The tournament, which featured Olympic weight categories, brought together many of the world’s leading taekwondo athletes at the Foro Italico.
Spain’s Juan Antonio Milán Cánovas produced the biggest surprise of the Rome Taekwondo Grand Prix, while athletes from Türkiye, Russia and Italy also claimed gold medals during four days of high-level competition in the Italian capital.
The tournament, which featured Olympic weight categories, brought together many of the world’s leading taekwondo athletes at the Foro Italico.
The standout result came in the men’s -80kg division, where Spain’s Cánovas defied the odds to capture gold. Entering the competition as the 27th seed, he defeated reigning world champion Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes of Brazil in the final after earlier overcoming American CJ Nickolas in a dramatic semi-final.
In the men’s -68kg category, Türkiye’s Berkay Erer continued his impressive form by securing the title. The recently crowned European champion edged Russia’s Amir Vykov in a closely contested final to add another major medal to his growing collection.
The division also produced a historic achievement for Africa. Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Maiga claimed bronze, becoming the first athlete from his country to win a World Taekwondo Grand Prix medal and the first African competitor to reach the podium in the men’s -68kg category. His run included a victory over world champion Banlung Tubtimdang of Thailand.
The heavyweight men’s +80kg competition delivered one of the tournament’s most dramatic finals. Russia’s Rafail Aiukaev fought back from a significant deficit to defeat Italy’s two-time world champion Simone Alessio and claim gold.
Aiukaev’s route to the title included a win over Uzbekistan’s Marat Mavlonov, while Alessio reached the final after defeating two-time world champion Kang Sang-hyun of Korea. Several leading contenders, including Britain’s Paris 2024 silver medallist Caden Cunningham, Russia’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Vladislav Larin and Egypt’s Seif Eissa, exited before the medal rounds.
The host nation had reason to celebrate on the final day as Olympic champion Vito Dell’Aquila captured the men’s -58kg title. Backed by a passionate home crowd, the Italian star overcame Korea’s world champion Seo Eun-su in a thrilling three-round final to secure his first Grand Prix gold medal on home soil.
The event concluded with celebrations marking 60 years of taekwondo in Italy, with World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue paying tribute to the pioneers who helped establish the sport in the country.
Men’s Grand Prix champions
-58kg: Vito Dell’Aquila (Italy)
-68kg: Berkay Erer (Türkiye)
-80kg: Juan Antonio Milán Cánovas (Spain)
+80kg: Rafail Aiukaev (Russia)
International Sports
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Norway’s men’s national football team has generated widespread attention after unveiling a striking Viking-themed squad photograph ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The image, featuring stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard dressed in traditional Viking-inspired attire, celebrates Norway’s cultural heritage as the country prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1998.
Moving away from the conventional team portrait, the Norwegian Football Federation commissioned acclaimed British photographer David Yarrow to create a dramatic scene inspired by the country’s Norse history.
The photograph shows the 26-man squad assembled as a Viking force, complete with shields, swords and longships against a rugged coastal backdrop. While the image has prompted some social media users to speculate that it was generated using artificial intelligence, the production was created entirely through an elaborate photoshoot.
The shoot took place on a private beach outside Oslo, where players underwent extensive costume, makeup and staging preparations. Elements inspired by Viking Valley in Gudvangen were also incorporated into the production design.
According to Yarrow, the concept drew inspiration from the Vikings’ historic voyages across the Atlantic, mirroring Norway’s journey to North America for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Although Haaland is one of the most recognisable figures in the image, the concept was designed to highlight the collective identity of the squad rather than focus on individual stars.
Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said the Viking theme reflects values such as unity, resilience and togetherness, qualities the team hopes to carry into the tournament.
The photograph has been warmly received by supporters as excitement continues to build ahead of Norway’s return to football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence.
Norway will open its World Cup campaign on June 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before taking on France and Senegal in the group stage.
While much of the focus in the coming weeks will be on Norway’s performances on the field, the team’s Viking-inspired portrait has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament build-up.
International Sports
World Cup 2026: Ten attacking stars set to steal the show in North America
The FIFA World Cup has long been a stage where elite forwards become household names, producing the goals and moments that define football’s biggest spectacle.
With the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico expected to showcase some of the game’s brightest talents, these are 10 attacking players who could leave a lasting mark on the competition.
Kylian Mbappé (France)
Already a World Cup winner and Golden Boot recipient, Mbappé arrives in North America at the peak of his career. The French captain remains one of football’s most feared attackers and will once again be central to his country’s title ambitions.
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Norway’s return to the World Cup spotlight owes much to Haaland’s remarkable goalscoring form. The powerful striker combines physical strength with clinical finishing and will be among the favourites to challenge for the Golden Boot.
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Still a teenager, Yamal has already established himself as one of football’s most exciting talents. The Barcelona star’s creativity, flair and maturity make him a potential breakout star of the tournament.
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)
Brazil’s hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup could rest heavily on Vinícius. The Real Madrid winger continues to terrorise defenders with his pace, skill and growing goalscoring threat.
Harry Kane (England)
England’s all-time leading scorer heads into the tournament after another prolific campaign. Kane remains one of the world’s most complete forwards and a leading contender for both individual and team honours.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
After helping Egypt qualify, Salah finally gets another chance to shine on football’s biggest stage. Despite entering his thirties, the Liverpool legend remains one of the game’s most productive and influential attackers.
Ousmane Dembélé (France)
Having overcome years of injury setbacks, Dembélé arrives in top form following a hugely successful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. His pace, creativity and improved finishing add another dimension to France’s formidable attack.
Julián Álvarez (Argentina)
Already a World Cup winner, Álvarez continues to thrive on the biggest occasions. His work rate, intelligent movement and eye for goal make him a vital figure for the defending champions.
Raphinha (Brazil)
Raphinha has become a key component of Brazil’s attack, combining creativity with a consistent goal threat. If fully fit, he could play a major role in Brazil’s quest for glory.
Rafael Leão (Portugal)
Few players can change a game as quickly as Leão. The AC Milan winger’s explosive pace and dribbling ability make him one of Portugal’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the tournament.
As the countdown to World Cup 2026 continues, these forwards are expected to be among the headline acts, with their goals and creativity potentially shaping the destiny of football’s most coveted prize.
International Sports
Midfield Maestros: 10 players set to control the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Every great World Cup team is built around a midfield capable of dictating play, creating chances and thriving under pressure and as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a new generation of stars is preparing to share the spotlight with established world-class talents.
From creative playmakers to relentless box-to-box engines, these are 10 midfielders who could shape the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- Jude Bellingham (England)
Already among football’s biggest names, Bellingham enters the tournament at the peak of his powers. Combining physical strength, technical quality and a knack for scoring crucial goals, the England star has all the attributes of a complete modern midfielder. If England are to end their long wait for World Cup glory, Bellingham will be central to their ambitions.
- Pedri (Spain)
Spain’s proud midfield tradition continues with Pedri. Calm under pressure and blessed with exceptional vision, he has the ability to unlock the tightest defences with a single pass. If fully fit, the Barcelona playmaker could become one of the standout performers of the tournament.
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay)
Valverde’s versatility and tireless work rate make him one of the game’s most complete midfielders. Whether breaking up attacks, driving forward or unleashing powerful long-range efforts, he provides Uruguay with energy and balance. A strong World Cup could elevate him into the global elite.
- Jamal Musiala (Germany)
Few players are as exciting to watch as Musiala. Equally comfortable operating in midfield or advanced attacking areas, his dribbling and creativity can dismantle defences in an instant. Germany will look to him to inspire their bid for a fifth World Cup title.
- Declan Rice (England)
While others grab the headlines, Rice does much of the vital work that wins tournaments. His ability to shield the defence, regain possession and launch attacks makes him indispensable. His leadership could be crucial if England go deep into the competition.
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)
France’s conveyor belt of midfield talent continues with Tchouaméni. Powerful, intelligent and technically accomplished, he provides the foundation that allows France’s attacking stars to flourish. The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to play a key role in another French title challenge.
- Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
One of Africa’s brightest talents, Kudus combines flair, creativity and fearlessness. Capable of changing a match with a moment of brilliance, the Ghanaian star will be expected to lead the Black Stars’ charge and help them make a significant impact on the world stage.
- Relebohile Mofokeng (South Africa)
Mofokeng has quickly become one of South African football’s most exciting young talents. The Orlando Pirates playmaker possesses confidence, creativity and a flair for the dramatic. Should Bafana Bafana qualify, he could emerge as one of the tournament’s breakout stars.
- Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco)
El Khannouss is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in world football. Blessed with vision and technical quality, he could become the creative heartbeat of a Moroccan side eager to build on its recent success on the global stage.
- João Neves (Portugal)
Despite his young age, Neves already plays with remarkable maturity. Aggressive in winning the ball back and composed in possession, he perfectly fits the profile of the modern box-to-box midfielder. With Portugal boasting a talented squad, Neves could be the engine behind a serious title challenge.
The battle for midfield supremacy
World Cups are often decided in the centre of the pitch, where matches can be won or lost through control, creativity and composure. With established stars and emerging talents all set to feature, the race to be crowned the tournament’s dominant midfielder promises to be one of the defining storylines of World Cup 2026.
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