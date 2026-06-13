US deports Afghan migrants to conflict-hit Central African Republic

The United States has deported a group of migrants, including citizens of Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Armenia, to the Central African Republic, a country facing ongoing insecurity, armed conflict and political instability.

According to reports by CBS News, around 20 migrants were transferred from the US to the Central African Republic on Friday. The group reportedly included Afghan nationals, although authorities have not released detailed information about their identities or legal status.

The Central African Republic is considered one of the world’s poorest nations and has endured decades of violence, political unrest and human rights challenges. The US State Department has issued one of its highest travel warnings for the country, advising American citizens not to travel there due to security concerns.

The deportations are part of the Trump administration’s policy of sending certain migrants to so-called “third countries” as part of broader immigration enforcement measures. US officials say the initiative is aimed at accelerating the removal of migrants who no longer have legal authorization to remain in the country.

The move has drawn criticism from immigration lawyers and human rights advocates. They argue that some deportees had previously received legal protections preventing their return to their countries of origin because of fears of persecution, conflict or other serious risks.

Rights groups have also expressed concern over the fate of those sent to the Central African Republic, warning that transferring migrants to a country where they have no family ties, legal status or support network could expose them to significant humanitarian and security challenges.

The Central African Republic is the latest country to reportedly cooperate with Washington in accepting third-country deportees. Several countries in Africa and Latin America have previously agreed to receive migrants deported from the United States under similar arrangements.

Observers say the policy marks a significant expansion of US deportation efforts and has intensified debate over the treatment and protection of vulnerable migrants.