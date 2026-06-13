Iran warns Afghan migrants against unauthorized anti-IEA protests

Iranian authorities have warned Afghan migrants living in the country that any protest, demonstration, gathering, or sit-in directed against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) must receive prior approval from relevant government authorities or participants could face legal consequences.

The warning was issued in a notice published by the Directorate General of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) in Razavi Khorasan Province. Officials emphasized that all public gatherings are required to comply with Iranian law and obtain official authorization before being held.

According to the notice, reported by Tasnim News Agency on June 12, any call by foreign nationals for demonstrations or public assemblies without a permit is considered illegal and may lead to legal action. Authorities also urged Afghan migrants to ensure that all activities are conducted in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The directive comes amid ongoing engagement between Tehran and the administration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Relations between the two sides have remained relatively close in recent years, with both governments maintaining diplomatic contacts and cooperation on a range of issues.

The warning has drawn attention as discussions surrounding Afghan migrant communities and regional political developments continue, particularly during periods of heightened tension in the region.