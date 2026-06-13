IEA’s supreme leader chairs cabinet meeting in Kandahar, urges stronger religious education and public service

The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Hibatullah Akhundzada, chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Kandahar, where he called for greater emphasis on religious education, justice, accountability, and public service, according to Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat.

Speaking at the meeting, Akhundzada provided guidance to cabinet members on carrying out their responsibilities, implementing Sharia-based directives, addressing public concerns, and serving citizens with sincerity and commitment, Fitrat said.

The IEA leader stressed that strengthening the country’s Islamic system depends on expanding religious education and increasing public awareness of Islamic teachings. He urged officials to uphold Islamic values, provide religious guidance, and work to protect society from influences he described as harmful to moral and religious principles.

Akhundzada also underscored the importance of justice, humility, accountability, and ethical conduct among government officials, saying their actions should reflect Islamic teachings and set a positive example for the public.

According to Fitrat, the supreme leader further called for the expansion of Islamic education nationwide, noting that knowledge and strong religious conviction contribute to stability and effective governance.

The Council of Ministers also reviewed the implementation of previous decisions and discussed a range of administrative, economic, social, and political issues. Officials presented progress reports on ongoing programs, while decisions were taken on measures aimed at improving educational services and strengthening the country’s economic and political sectors.