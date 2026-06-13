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IEA’s supreme leader chairs cabinet meeting in Kandahar, urges stronger religious education and public service
The IEA leader stressed that strengthening the country’s Islamic system depends on expanding religious education and increasing public awareness of Islamic teachings.
The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Hibatullah Akhundzada, chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Kandahar, where he called for greater emphasis on religious education, justice, accountability, and public service, according to Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat.
Speaking at the meeting, Akhundzada provided guidance to cabinet members on carrying out their responsibilities, implementing Sharia-based directives, addressing public concerns, and serving citizens with sincerity and commitment, Fitrat said.
The IEA leader stressed that strengthening the country’s Islamic system depends on expanding religious education and increasing public awareness of Islamic teachings. He urged officials to uphold Islamic values, provide religious guidance, and work to protect society from influences he described as harmful to moral and religious principles.
Akhundzada also underscored the importance of justice, humility, accountability, and ethical conduct among government officials, saying their actions should reflect Islamic teachings and set a positive example for the public.
According to Fitrat, the supreme leader further called for the expansion of Islamic education nationwide, noting that knowledge and strong religious conviction contribute to stability and effective governance.
The Council of Ministers also reviewed the implementation of previous decisions and discussed a range of administrative, economic, social, and political issues. Officials presented progress reports on ongoing programs, while decisions were taken on measures aimed at improving educational services and strengthening the country’s economic and political sectors.
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ACCI chairman embarks on regional tour to boost trade and investment
Sayed Karim Hashemi, chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), has begun an official visit to Uzbekistan, India, and Kyrgyzstan as part of efforts aimed at strengthening Afghanistan’s regional economic ties.
ACCI said in a post on Saturday that the visit is focused on enhancing regional economic cooperation, attracting foreign investment into Afghanistan, and creating broader trade opportunities for Afghan businesses and traders.
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Central Asia–Afghanistan dialogue underscores regional connectivity and stability
Participants stressed that improved infrastructure links and stronger economic partnerships could play a key role in promoting stability and facilitating greater regional integration.
Policymakers, analysts, and regional stakeholders gathered on the sidelines of the Termez Dialogue on Connectivity between Central and South Asia to discuss the future of regional connectivity, economic cooperation, and stability between Central Asia and Afghanistan.
According to the Center for Strategic Studies Afghanistan, participants highlighted Afghanistan’s strategic position as a vital link between Central and South Asia, emphasizing the need for sustained engagement, practical cooperation, and inclusive economic initiatives to strengthen regional ties.
The discussions focused on expanding trade corridors, enhancing transport and energy connectivity, and fostering trust through continued dialogue among regional partners. Representatives from the Center for Strategic Studies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan shared perspectives on regional priorities and opportunities for deeper cooperation.
Participants stressed that improved infrastructure links and stronger economic partnerships could play a key role in promoting stability and facilitating greater regional integration. They also underscored the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue to address common challenges and advance shared development goals.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to building a stable, connected, and prosperous region. Attendees agreed that closer cooperation between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan is essential for unlocking broader economic opportunities and strengthening regional connectivity.
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Iran warns Afghan migrants against unauthorized anti-IEA protests
Officials emphasized that all public gatherings are required to comply with Iranian law and obtain official authorization before being held.
Iranian authorities have warned Afghan migrants living in the country that any protest, demonstration, gathering, or sit-in directed against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) must receive prior approval from relevant government authorities or participants could face legal consequences.
The warning was issued in a notice published by the Directorate General of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) in Razavi Khorasan Province. Officials emphasized that all public gatherings are required to comply with Iranian law and obtain official authorization before being held.
According to the notice, reported by Tasnim News Agency on June 12, any call by foreign nationals for demonstrations or public assemblies without a permit is considered illegal and may lead to legal action. Authorities also urged Afghan migrants to ensure that all activities are conducted in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The directive comes amid ongoing engagement between Tehran and the administration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Relations between the two sides have remained relatively close in recent years, with both governments maintaining diplomatic contacts and cooperation on a range of issues.
The warning has drawn attention as discussions surrounding Afghan migrant communities and regional political developments continue, particularly during periods of heightened tension in the region.
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