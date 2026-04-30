Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has announced that a high-level delegation led by Sayed Karim Hashimi held talks with the Shanghai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chinese investors in Shanghai.

During the meeting, Hashimi described Shanghai as one of the world’s leading economic and investment hubs, emphasizing Afghanistan’s strategic location in the heart of Asia as a key bridge between Central and East Asia.

He highlighted China’s Belt and Road Initiative as a major opportunity for regional economic cooperation and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s readiness to actively participate in the framework.

Hashimi also said Afghanistan’s private sector is prepared to expand cooperation with Chinese investors in mining, agriculture, industry, transit, logistics, technology, manufacturing, carpets, precious stones, medical products, and banking sectors.

The Shanghai Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Afghan delegation and stressed the importance of expanding practical and long-term economic cooperation between the two sides.

At the end of the meeting, a cooperation agreement on trade and investment was officially signed between the two chambers.

The delegation also included senior members of provincial chambers and leading Afghan business figures.