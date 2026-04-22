CASA-1000 power project on track to launch in 2027

The long-delayed CASA-1000 energy project is expected to begin commercial operations in summer 2027, with construction in Afghanistan due for completion earlier that year, officials said.

Progress on the power project was reviewed during meetings in Dushanbe between April 18 and 20, involving Tajik authorities, Afghanistan’s state power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, the World Bank, and engineering firm KAMANI Engineering Corporation.

Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma said the project is key to boosting regional cooperation and enabling the export of surplus hydropower from Central Asia to energy-deficient markets in South Asia.

Construction has already been completed in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Pakistan, while work continues in Afghanistan. According to officials, the Afghan segment is on track to be finalized by spring 2027, paving the way for full project operations later that summer.

Once operational, CASA-1000 is expected to strengthen regional energy security, support economic integration, and expand electricity trade across Central and South Asia.