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Afghan ambassador in Moscow, Russian deputy PM discuss economic ties
Gul Hassan Hassan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Moscow, met Saturday separately with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin, and several other Russian officials on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
According to the Afghan Embassy in Russia, the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties, expanding opportunities for Afghan traders, and supporting Afghan nationals and students residing in St. Petersburg.
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Canada convenes UN Afghanistan meeting amid ongoing humanitarian crisis
The meeting comes as the UN Security Council prepares to renew UNAMA’s mandate before its expiry on 17 June, alongside its quarterly briefing on Afghanistan.
Canada has convened a meeting of the Group of Friends of Afghanistan at the United Nations, bringing together international partners to assess the country’s worsening political, humanitarian, security, and human rights situation ahead of a key UN Security Council review of the mission in Kabul.
Briefings from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) highlighted the scale of Afghanistan’s ongoing crises, including severe humanitarian need, rising insecurity, and deepening restrictions on human rights.
UN officials warned that nearly 21.9 million people require humanitarian assistance in 2026, with millions facing acute food insecurity and a worsening child malnutrition crisis.
Funding shortfalls and restricted humanitarian access continue to limit relief operations, while large-scale returns from Iran and Pakistan are adding further pressure on already overstretched systems.
Security concerns remain acute, with UNAMA reporting continued cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including intermittent clashes, airstrikes, and drone activity. These incidents have disrupted trade routes, heightened regional instability, and contributed to civilian casualties.
Human rights conditions, particularly for women and girls, were also raised as a central concern, with UN agencies warning that ongoing restrictions are deepening exclusion from education, work, and public life, and entrenching systemic discrimination.
The meeting comes as the UN Security Council prepares to renew UNAMA’s mandate before its expiry on 17 June, alongside its quarterly briefing on Afghanistan. Diplomats are expected to review the mission’s role amid calls from some members for a strategic reassessment of its priorities.
While Council members broadly agree on the need for an inclusive government and prevention of terrorism, divisions remain over international engagement, sanctions, and the linking of aid to human rights conditions.
Canada has continued to position the Group of Friends as a platform to sustain international attention on Afghanistan and coordinate responses to the country’s prolonged crisis.
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Uzbekistan advances feasibility study for Trans-Afghan Railway Project
The project gained momentum in July 2025 when Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a trilateral agreement in Kabul to jointly prepare the feasibility study for the railway.
Uzbekistan has entered the active phase of preparing a feasibility study for the proposed Trans-Afghan Railway Project, a key regional initiative aimed at strengthening transport and trade links between Central and South Asia.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Termez Dialogue in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Shokhrukh Gulyamov, said field studies and technical assessments for the project are already underway.
“We have already begun the active phase of preparing the feasibility study for this project,” Gulyamov said, adding that authorities expect to have concrete figures by the end of the year to help determine the next stage of implementation.
The Trans-Afghan Railway Project is expected to connect Central Asian countries with Pakistani ports through Afghanistan, creating a shorter and more efficient trade route between Central and South Asia. Officials view the railway as one of the region’s most important connectivity initiatives.
Gulyamov said the project could eventually become part of a broader transport network across Afghanistan, further enhancing regional trade and transit opportunities.
He also noted that the railway complements wider regional infrastructure efforts, including cooperation with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.
According to Uzbek officials, growing trade volumes between Central and South Asia are increasing the need for expanded transport infrastructure and alternative transit corridors.
The project gained momentum in July 2025 when Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a trilateral agreement in Kabul to jointly prepare the feasibility study for the railway.
Once completed, the study is expected to provide key details on project costs, financing options, technical requirements and potential implementation timelines.
The proposed railway is widely seen as a strategic project that could boost regional connectivity, facilitate trade and strengthen economic integration across Central and South Asia.
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Karzai welcomes graduation of 74 Afghan girls from US universities
In a statement, Karzai said that 74 Afghan girls had successfully graduated from various universities across the United States through the foundation’s scholarship program.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed appreciation to Qatar’s Education Above All (EAA) Foundation for providing scholarship opportunities to Afghan girls, enabling dozens of young women to pursue higher education abroad.
In a statement, Karzai said that 74 Afghan girls had successfully graduated from various universities across the United States through the foundation’s scholarship program.
He congratulated the graduates on their achievement and praised the efforts of organizations supporting educational opportunities for Afghan girls. Karzai described the graduates’ success as an important accomplishment for both the students and the future of Afghanistan.
The former president also emphasized the importance of continuing educational opportunities for Afghan women and girls, noting that education remains a key pillar for the country’s development and prosperity.
Karzai further called for the creation of employment opportunities for educated professionals and stressed the need to reopen schools and universities for girls, allowing Afghan women to continue their studies within the country.
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