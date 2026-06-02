Russia-Afghanistan military deal focuses on repair of Soviet-made equipment, Kabulov says

A recently signed military-technical cooperation agreement between Russia and Afghanistan primarily aims to facilitate the repair and restoration of Russian and Soviet-made military equipment in Afghanistan, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, has said.

Speaking to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Kabulov said Afghan authorities are particularly interested in restoring military hardware of Russian origin.

“Afghan partners are primarily interested in the repair and restoration of various Russian-made military equipment,” Kabulov said.

The agreement was signed on May 27 on the sidelines of the International Security Forum held in Russia’s Moscow Region from May 26 to 29. Kabulov, who serves as an adviser to the Russian foreign minister and special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, described the document as a framework agreement that could open the door to broader military cooperation in the future.

According to Kabulov, the framework nature of the agreement provides a legal basis for the conclusion of future contracts, including potential deals involving the supply of other military systems.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced on May 31 that practical work related to the implementation of the agreement would begin in the coming days.

The agreement marks another step in the growing ties between Moscow and the Islamic Emirate. In April 2024, Russia’s Supreme Court suspended the ban on the Islamic Emirate’s activities in the country, and in July 2025 Moscow formally recognized the IEA-led government of Afghanistan.