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Fitrat says foreign aggression and internal conflicts have inflicted heavy losses on Afghanistan
Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate, has said that Afghanistan has endured decades of devastation due to foreign intervention and internal conflicts.
Speaking at a ceremony marking the laying of the foundation stone for a mosque in Baharak district of Badakhshan province, Fitrat said the country had suffered the consequences of war for more than four decades, with both external aggression and domestic strife contributing to widespread destruction.
“Our homeland has been engulfed in war for four and a half decades. At times, these wars were imposed on us by the enemies of the country, and at other times, internal conflicts claimed the lives of our people,” he said. “Our enemies divided and fragmented our nation.”
Fitrat argued that foreign actors had, at various stages of Afghanistan’s history, fueled divisions among Afghans and weakened national solidarity, resulting in prolonged conflict and significant human losses.
The senior military official also criticized the policies of some neighboring countries, saying pressure on Afghanistan had increased since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. He pointed in particular to the ongoing deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring states.
According to Fitrat, economic sanctions imposed on Afghanistan have compounded the country’s challenges, while large numbers of Afghan migrants continue to be returned from neighboring countries on a daily basis.
“With the return of the Islamic Emirate, even some of our neighbors adopted hostile policies and decided to send Afghan migrants back to their homeland,” he said. “Every day, waves of migrants are moving toward Afghanistan.”
His remarks come as Iran and Pakistan continue large-scale deportations of Afghan migrants, a process that has drawn concern from international humanitarian organizations. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that the mass return of migrants is placing additional strain on Afghanistan’s fragile economy and limited humanitarian resources.
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Dialogue, not airstrikes, best way forward in Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions: EU’s Kallas
The European Union has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint and seek dialogue to resolve their ongoing tensions, warning that continued hostilities could worsen humanitarian conditions and fuel instability in the region.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Monday, the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said recent fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan had serious humanitarian consequences and posed risks to regional security.
“Pakistan has been locked in a conflict with Afghanistan. The fighting in recent weeks has had grave humanitarian consequences and also risks fuelling further instability and radicalization,” Kallas said.
She noted that the European Union had consistently urged both sides to de-escalate tensions and avoid further confrontation.
“Pakistan has the right to defend itself and its people in line with international law, but dialogue, not air strikes, is the best off-ramp in this situation,” she added.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani foreign minister also highlighted security concerns related to Afghanistan, saying the issue was discussed in detail during the meeting. He reiterated Pakistan’s position that militant attacks originating from Afghan territory remain a “top concern” for Pakistan.
The Islamic Emirate has previously rejected claims that attacks in Pakistan originate from Afghan territory.
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Achakzai calls for Pakistan-Afghanistan dialogue and mutual respect
He warned that repeating past mistakes could further destabilize Pashtun and Baloch regions, pushing them into deeper political and security crises.
Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party and opposition leader in Pakistan’s National Assembly, has called for stronger constitutional governance, improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the rejection of violence as a means of resolving regional disputes.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Achakzai said that anyone seeking to govern and strengthen Pakistan must ensure that the country operates strictly within the framework of its constitution.
He argued that all state institutions should function within their constitutional boundaries and that the elected parliament must remain the supreme authority responsible for shaping both domestic and foreign policy.
According to Achakzai, adherence to constitutional principles would enable Pakistan to achieve meaningful progress and stability.
Addressing relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the veteran politician described the two countries as bound by deep fraternal ties and stressed the importance of mutual respect for sovereignty.
He said Afghanistan has historically been highly sensitive about its independence and that its sovereignty must be respected, while Afghans should likewise respect Pakistan’s independence.
Achakzai also emphasized that regional conflicts cannot be resolved through force. Referring to Afghanistan’s history, he noted that major powers including the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia had intervened in the country but ultimately failed to achieve their objectives, contributing to Afghanistan’s reputation as the “graveyard of empires.”
He warned that repeating past mistakes could further destabilize Pashtun and Baloch regions, pushing them into deeper political and security crises.
The opposition leader cautioned that the consequences would be severe if major global powers, including the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France, turned the region into an arena for geopolitical competition.
He reiterated his longstanding position that the region should be kept free from war and escalating tensions.
Achakzai further called for non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, describing the country as historically independent. He warned that any attempt to fragment Afghanistan could have serious repercussions not only for Afghanistan itself but also for neighboring Pakistan and Iran.
Highlighting the close links between the two countries, he described Pakistan and Afghanistan as interdependent and urged neighboring states to address disputes through dialogue, consultation and cooperation rather than confrontation.
During his remarks, Achakzai also referred to the large number of Pakistani citizens who hold dual nationality in countries such as Canada and Italy. He suggested that Pashtuns should obtain Afghan identity documents to affirm their identity and alleged that fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier had been installed under U.S. direction.
In the final part of his statement, Achakzai criticized criminal activities carried out in tribal and Baloch regions under the banner of freedom movements.
Questioning attacks on civilians and the theft of property, he argued that looting, extortion and violence against ordinary people cannot be justified as part of any legitimate political or liberation struggle.
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Afghan repatriation resumes as Torkham closure crisis deepens
Growing frustration over the situation prompted a grand jirga in Landi Kotal attended by political leaders, tribal elders, traders, labour representatives and transport operators.
The repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan’s Khyber district has resumed following the Eid al-Adha holidays, with officials reporting that more than 82,500 Afghans have returned to their homeland during the current phase of the government’s repatriation drive.
According to authorities, more than 1.17 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan since September 2023. The latest phase of the campaign, launched on February 28, has seen thousands of Afghans repatriated through the Torkham crossing, including 1,208 individuals from Khyber district alone.
Officials said the operation is continuing across Pakistan, while enforcement measures against undocumented Afghan nationals have also intensified.
In Khyber, authorities said they registered 42 cases involving Afghans residing illegally in the district and deported them through Torkham after completing legal procedures.
Authorities also sealed 44 businesses in Bara, Jamrud and Landi Kotal that were allegedly being operated unlawfully by Afghan nationals.
The Landi Kotal holding centre remains the focal point of the repatriation process, receiving more than 3,000 Afghan refugees daily from various parts of Pakistan. After biometric verification and registration procedures, the refugees are transferred across the border on the same day.
Crossing closure disrupts trade and transport
While repatriation efforts continue, the prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing to trade and pedestrian traffic has created mounting economic challenges for communities on both sides of the frontier.
Transport Union officials say hundreds of Pakistani drivers, conductors and vehicles remain stranded in Afghanistan. Representatives said they submitted a list to authorities more than a month ago identifying 560 drivers and conductors along with 900 trailers, but little progress has been made in securing their return.
Although some transport workers have managed to return through the Chaman crossing, many remain stuck in Afghanistan. Union leaders warned that trucks and trailers left idle for months have deteriorated, causing significant financial losses and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on cross-frontier trade.
Tribal leaders warn of post-Eid protests
Growing frustration over the situation prompted a grand jirga in Landi Kotal attended by political leaders, tribal elders, traders, labour representatives and transport operators.
Participants said the continued suspension of movement and commerce through Torkham had severely damaged the economy of the region, increased unemployment and placed additional financial strain on local communities. They called on authorities to facilitate the immediate return of stranded Pakistani citizens, students, transport workers and vehicles.
The jirga concluded with a joint resolution warning that protests could begin after Eid if the issue remains unresolved. Organisers said demonstrators may block the Pakistan-Afghanistan highway and could also seek to halt the ongoing repatriation process.
Speaking at the gathering, religious leader Mufti Ijaz Shinwari said the closure of key crossings with Afghanistan had pushed many families in the tribal districts into economic hardship. He claimed that more than 1,500 Pakistani trucks and large commercial vehicles, along with drivers, conductors and students, remain stranded in Afghanistan under difficult conditions.
Shinwari said a joint meeting of political groups, tribal elders, traders and transport unions would be held in the coming days to determine further action, including possible protest measures aimed at pressuring authorities to resolve the border impasse.
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