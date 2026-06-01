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Afghan repatriation resumes as Torkham closure crisis deepens
Growing frustration over the situation prompted a grand jirga in Landi Kotal attended by political leaders, tribal elders, traders, labour representatives and transport operators.
The repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan’s Khyber district has resumed following the Eid al-Adha holidays, with officials reporting that more than 82,500 Afghans have returned to their homeland during the current phase of the government’s repatriation drive.
According to authorities, more than 1.17 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan since September 2023. The latest phase of the campaign, launched on February 28, has seen thousands of Afghans repatriated through the Torkham crossing, including 1,208 individuals from Khyber district alone.
Officials said the operation is continuing across Pakistan, while enforcement measures against undocumented Afghan nationals have also intensified.
In Khyber, authorities said they registered 42 cases involving Afghans residing illegally in the district and deported them through Torkham after completing legal procedures.
Authorities also sealed 44 businesses in Bara, Jamrud and Landi Kotal that were allegedly being operated unlawfully by Afghan nationals.
The Landi Kotal holding centre remains the focal point of the repatriation process, receiving more than 3,000 Afghan refugees daily from various parts of Pakistan. After biometric verification and registration procedures, the refugees are transferred across the border on the same day.
Crossing closure disrupts trade and transport
While repatriation efforts continue, the prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing to trade and pedestrian traffic has created mounting economic challenges for communities on both sides of the frontier.
Transport Union officials say hundreds of Pakistani drivers, conductors and vehicles remain stranded in Afghanistan. Representatives said they submitted a list to authorities more than a month ago identifying 560 drivers and conductors along with 900 trailers, but little progress has been made in securing their return.
Although some transport workers have managed to return through the Chaman crossing, many remain stuck in Afghanistan. Union leaders warned that trucks and trailers left idle for months have deteriorated, causing significant financial losses and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on cross-frontier trade.
Tribal leaders warn of post-Eid protests
Growing frustration over the situation prompted a grand jirga in Landi Kotal attended by political leaders, tribal elders, traders, labour representatives and transport operators.
Participants said the continued suspension of movement and commerce through Torkham had severely damaged the economy of the region, increased unemployment and placed additional financial strain on local communities. They called on authorities to facilitate the immediate return of stranded Pakistani citizens, students, transport workers and vehicles.
The jirga concluded with a joint resolution warning that protests could begin after Eid if the issue remains unresolved. Organisers said demonstrators may block the Pakistan-Afghanistan highway and could also seek to halt the ongoing repatriation process.
Speaking at the gathering, religious leader Mufti Ijaz Shinwari said the closure of key crossings with Afghanistan had pushed many families in the tribal districts into economic hardship. He claimed that more than 1,500 Pakistani trucks and large commercial vehicles, along with drivers, conductors and students, remain stranded in Afghanistan under difficult conditions.
Shinwari said a joint meeting of political groups, tribal elders, traders and transport unions would be held in the coming days to determine further action, including possible protest measures aimed at pressuring authorities to resolve the border impasse.
Latest News
Achakzai calls for Pakistan-Afghanistan dialogue and mutual respect
He warned that repeating past mistakes could further destabilize Pashtun and Baloch regions, pushing them into deeper political and security crises.
Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party and opposition leader in Pakistan’s National Assembly, has called for stronger constitutional governance, improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the rejection of violence as a means of resolving regional disputes.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Achakzai said that anyone seeking to govern and strengthen Pakistan must ensure that the country operates strictly within the framework of its constitution.
He argued that all state institutions should function within their constitutional boundaries and that the elected parliament must remain the supreme authority responsible for shaping both domestic and foreign policy.
According to Achakzai, adherence to constitutional principles would enable Pakistan to achieve meaningful progress and stability.
Addressing relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the veteran politician described the two countries as bound by deep fraternal ties and stressed the importance of mutual respect for sovereignty.
He said Afghanistan has historically been highly sensitive about its independence and that its sovereignty must be respected, while Afghans should likewise respect Pakistan’s independence.
Achakzai also emphasized that regional conflicts cannot be resolved through force. Referring to Afghanistan’s history, he noted that major powers including the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia had intervened in the country but ultimately failed to achieve their objectives, contributing to Afghanistan’s reputation as the “graveyard of empires.”
He warned that repeating past mistakes could further destabilize Pashtun and Baloch regions, pushing them into deeper political and security crises.
The opposition leader cautioned that the consequences would be severe if major global powers, including the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France, turned the region into an arena for geopolitical competition.
He reiterated his longstanding position that the region should be kept free from war and escalating tensions.
Achakzai further called for non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, describing the country as historically independent. He warned that any attempt to fragment Afghanistan could have serious repercussions not only for Afghanistan itself but also for neighboring Pakistan and Iran.
Highlighting the close links between the two countries, he described Pakistan and Afghanistan as interdependent and urged neighboring states to address disputes through dialogue, consultation and cooperation rather than confrontation.
During his remarks, Achakzai also referred to the large number of Pakistani citizens who hold dual nationality in countries such as Canada and Italy. He suggested that Pashtuns should obtain Afghan identity documents to affirm their identity and alleged that fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier had been installed under U.S. direction.
In the final part of his statement, Achakzai criticized criminal activities carried out in tribal and Baloch regions under the banner of freedom movements.
Questioning attacks on civilians and the theft of property, he argued that looting, extortion and violence against ordinary people cannot be justified as part of any legitimate political or liberation struggle.
International Sports
EMF EURO 2026 heads toward decisive group-stage finale in Bratislava
The tournament has attracted thousands of fans and delivered a series of thrilling matches as 24 national teams battle for European glory.
The race for the knockout rounds at the EMF EURO 2026 mini-football championship is heating up after three action-packed days of competition in Bratislava, with several teams already securing their places in the Round of 16 while others face decisive final group-stage encounters.
Hosted at TIPOS Arena, the tournament has attracted thousands of fans and delivered a series of thrilling matches as 24 national teams battle for European glory. The championship runs until June 4, when a new continental champion will be crowned.
Host nation Slovakia made an encouraging start to its campaign by defeating Greece in the opening match, but a narrow loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina prevented the hosts from securing early qualification. Slovakia remains in contention, however, and will look to seal a place in the knockout stage when it faces Montenegro in a crucial Group A fixture.
Defending world champions Azerbaijan continued to strengthen their credentials as one of the tournament favourites with a commanding 3-0 victory over Italy. Serbia also preserved its unbeaten record with a 2-1 win against Belgium, while
France boosted its hopes with a 3-1 triumph over Austria. French forward Dylan Rozier delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and earning Man of the Match honours.
Group E produced one of the most entertaining contests of the tournament so far, as Poland defeated Slovenia 7-4 in a high-scoring encounter. Ukraine edged Türkiye 3-2 in another closely contested match, while England and Spain played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Bulgaria also impressed with a 3-1 victory over Portugal, underlining the competitiveness of the championship.
With the group stage nearing its conclusion, eight teams have already booked their places in the Round of 16. However, numerous qualification spots remain up for grabs, setting the stage for a dramatic final round of group matches.
Saturday’s schedule features several decisive encounters. Slovakia will take on Montenegro in a must-win clash for the hosts, while Bosnia and Herzegovina face Greece in the other Group A match. Azerbaijan and France will battle for top spot in Group F, and Serbia meets Ukraine in a showdown between two unbeaten teams. Belgium, Türkiye, Portugal and Israel also enter the day needing positive results to keep their qualification hopes alive.
As the tournament moves closer to the knockout phase, every result carries added significance. With sixteen teams set to advance to the Round of 16, the final day of group-stage action promises high drama as Europe’s leading minifootball nations continue their pursuit of the EMF EURO 2026 title.
Latest News
WHO warns of rising tobacco use in Afghanistan, calls for collective action
WHO noted that Afghanistan continues to face challenges due to limited public awareness and the absence of effective national tobacco control policies.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for stronger efforts to protect Afghans from the harmful effects of tobacco, warning that tobacco use remains a major public health challenge across the country.
Marking World No Tobacco Day on May 31, WHO Representative in Afghanistan Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador said protecting people from tobacco-related harm is a shared responsibility and essential for building a healthier future.
In a message released on the occasion, WHO said the tobacco industry continues to conceal the dangers of its products through misleading tactics, including the use of sweet flavors that are particularly attractive to young people.
According to WHO Afghanistan, one in four adults in the country uses tobacco, with Naswar remaining the most common form of consumption. The organization also expressed concern over growing tobacco use among Afghan youth, especially adolescent boys.
Health experts warn that both smoking and smokeless tobacco products can lead to serious illnesses, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and respiratory disorders. Early tobacco use among young people significantly increases the risk of long-term addiction and chronic health complications.
WHO noted that Afghanistan continues to face challenges due to limited public awareness and the absence of effective national tobacco control policies.
Data from the Tobacco Atlas indicates that more than 9,000 people die each year in Afghanistan from tobacco-related diseases. The economic impact is also substantial, with the annual cost of tobacco use estimated at more than 9.2 billion Afghanis, or approximately $130 million.
Public health authorities continue to emphasize awareness campaigns, stronger regulations and smoke-free environments as key measures to reduce tobacco consumption and protect future generations.
Achakzai calls for Pakistan-Afghanistan dialogue and mutual respect
Afghan repatriation resumes as Torkham closure crisis deepens
EMF EURO 2026 heads toward decisive group-stage finale in Bratislava
WHO warns of rising tobacco use in Afghanistan, calls for collective action
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