Royal Challengers Bengaluru retain IPL title with five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their Indian Premier League crown on Sunday, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chasing a target of 156, RCB reached 161/5 with two overs to spare, becoming only the third franchise in IPL history, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to win back-to-back titles.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar elected to bowl first, and his decision paid immediate dividends as the Bengaluru seam attack dismantled Gujarat’s star-studded batting line-up.

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone by removing Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan early, exposing the Titans’ middle order. RCB’s bowlers repeatedly exploited short-pitched deliveries, with six of Gujarat’s eight dismissed batters falling to balls of a similar length.

Gujarat struggled to build meaningful partnerships throughout the innings. Nishant Sindhu attempted to accelerate the scoring but perished while trying to clear the boundary, while wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

Amid the collapse, Washington Sundar stood firm with an unbeaten 50 from 37 deliveries. His composed knock anchored the innings and helped Gujarat post a competitive total despite the constant setbacks.

Late contributions from Arshad Khan, who struck 15 off six balls, and brief cameos from Rahul Tewatia and Jason Holder added valuable runs, but RCB’s disciplined attack ensured Gujarat finished on 155/8.

Bengaluru’s chase began in explosive fashion. Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer raced to the team’s half-century in just 3.3 overs, the fastest fifty recorded in an IPL final, immediately placing Gujarat under pressure.

Iyer justified his promotion up the order with a brisk 32 from 16 balls before Mohammed Siraj claimed his wicket. Kagiso Rabada then dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for one, a breakthrough that secured the Purple Cap for the season.

Gujarat briefly fought back when Rashid Khan removed both Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya in quick succession, while Tim David’s dismissal offered the Titans a glimmer of hope.

However, Kohli remained in complete control of the chase. The former RCB captain produced a masterful unbeaten 75 from 42 balls, bringing up his half-century in just 25 deliveries before expertly guiding his side toward the target.

Jitesh Sharma provided steady support as Bengaluru crossed the finish line with 12 balls remaining, sparking celebrations among the RCB faithful.

Kohli’s match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award and capped another memorable season for the veteran batter. The victory delivered RCB their second IPL title and further strengthened their status among the league’s elite franchises.

For Gujarat Titans, the defeat marked another heartbreaking final loss after an otherwise impressive campaign, echoing their narrow title-clash disappointment against Chennai Super Kings in 2023.