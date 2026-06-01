WHO warns of rising tobacco use in Afghanistan, calls for collective action

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for stronger efforts to protect Afghans from the harmful effects of tobacco, warning that tobacco use remains a major public health challenge across the country.

Marking World No Tobacco Day on May 31, WHO Representative in Afghanistan Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador said protecting people from tobacco-related harm is a shared responsibility and essential for building a healthier future.

In a message released on the occasion, WHO said the tobacco industry continues to conceal the dangers of its products through misleading tactics, including the use of sweet flavors that are particularly attractive to young people.

According to WHO Afghanistan, one in four adults in the country uses tobacco, with Naswar remaining the most common form of consumption. The organization also expressed concern over growing tobacco use among Afghan youth, especially adolescent boys.

Health experts warn that both smoking and smokeless tobacco products can lead to serious illnesses, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and respiratory disorders. Early tobacco use among young people significantly increases the risk of long-term addiction and chronic health complications.

WHO noted that Afghanistan continues to face challenges due to limited public awareness and the absence of effective national tobacco control policies.

Data from the Tobacco Atlas indicates that more than 9,000 people die each year in Afghanistan from tobacco-related diseases. The economic impact is also substantial, with the annual cost of tobacco use estimated at more than 9.2 billion Afghanis, or approximately $130 million.

Public health authorities continue to emphasize awareness campaigns, stronger regulations and smoke-free environments as key measures to reduce tobacco consumption and protect future generations.