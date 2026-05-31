Tahawol
Tahawol: Review of Afghanistan-Russia military agreement
Tahawol
Tahawol: US, Iran considering deal to end war
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul Pursuing Constructive Regional Diplomacy
Tahawol
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate defense minister’s visit to Russia
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Review of Afghanistan-Russia military agreement
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries discussed
Sport9 hours ago
Afghanistan to play in Diamond Jubilee Tournament opener against Maldives
Regional10 hours ago
Illegal mine collapses in China, killing five just days after Shanxi disaster
Latest News11 hours ago
NRC says 3.2 million Iranians and Afghan refugees displaced by conflict
Business3 weeks ago
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Latest News4 weeks ago
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
World2 weeks ago
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
World2 weeks ago
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Review of Afghanistan-Russia military agreement
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US, Iran considering deal to end war
Saar1 day ago
Saar: IEA seeking to ensure regional stability
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s weekly economic roundup reviewed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘We will never bow our heads before infidels,’ says IEA Supreme Leader
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
-
Latest News2 days ago
Work on TAPI project in Afghanistan ongoing and accelerating: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mujahid calls for stronger Afghanistan-Russia relations during Moscow meeting
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan calls for global cooperation on climate change as country faces rising environmental risks
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast Afghanistan Tour of India