Turkmenistan, UNAMA review regional projects to boost Afghanistan’s economy

Mohammad Hassan Akhund, in his Eid message, has emphasized stronger support and assistance for returnees and victims of recent floods and earthquakes, saying the Islamic Emirate has worked to help affected families within its available capacity.

He said many of the challenges facing the Muslim world stem from division and self-interest, stressing that unity, cooperation, and solidarity must be strengthened at both individual and societal levels.

The prime minister noted that in recent months millions of migrants have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries, while others have been displaced due to natural disasters. He said the authorities have tried to provide assistance to these families to the extent possible.

Mohammad Hassan Akhund also instructed officials to visit families of martyrs, orphans, and people with disabilities during Eid and to listen to public concerns. He further directed security and defense forces to ensure heightened vigilance during the holiday period in order to maintain safety and allow citizens to celebrate Eid in peace.

Eid prayers were also held at the Sapidar Palace in Kabul with the participation of diplomatic representatives and senior officials, while across the country citizens gathered in mosques and open spaces to mark the occasion peacefully.

Residents in various provinces described Eid as a time of reconciliation and unity. A resident of Herat, Hamed, said Eid should be an opportunity to set aside grievances and strengthen bonds of friendship. Another resident, Sultan Ahmad Saber, said Eid is meant to remove divisions, embrace one another, and preserve purity of heart by forgetting past disputes.

In a separate message, former president Hamid Karzai called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls and the creation of job opportunities for women, stressing that Afghanistan’s progress depends on unity, education, and a shared sense of responsibility toward the country.