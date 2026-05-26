Russia claims Asia-based drug network expanding toward Russia and the West

Russia’s security chief has warned that a growing synthetic drug production network is emerging across parts of Asia, with potential trafficking routes extending toward Russia and Western countries.

Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Federal Security Service, said a “drug production belt” is taking shape across Southeast Asia, Afghanistan, and Iran, as criminal groups increasingly shift toward synthetic narcotics manufacturing.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Bortnikov argued that cooperation with the Islamic Emirate on counter-narcotics efforts could be “reasonable,” citing changes in the regional drug trade.

He said Afghan traffickers are moving away from traditional narcotics toward synthetic drug production, contributing to what he described as an expanding transnational supply chain linking Southeast Asia, Afghanistan, and Iran.

According to him, this network is increasingly extending into Central Asian states, where more illicit laboratories are reportedly being established to produce new synthetic substances.

Bortnikov also claimed that organized crime groups linked to Ukraine have recently become involved in both production and transit operations, allegedly remotely managing drug laboratories in CIS countries. He added that proceeds from these activities are being used, in part, to fund recruitment for attacks in Russia and to acquire weapons.

The FSB chief said Russian security services, working with partner agencies, had dismantled nearly 170 drug laboratories across the CIS in 2025 and seized around nine tons of synthetic drugs.