Achakzai calls for Pakistan-Afghanistan dialogue and mutual respect

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party and opposition leader in Pakistan’s National Assembly, has called for stronger constitutional governance, improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the rejection of violence as a means of resolving regional disputes.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Achakzai said that anyone seeking to govern and strengthen Pakistan must ensure that the country operates strictly within the framework of its constitution.

He argued that all state institutions should function within their constitutional boundaries and that the elected parliament must remain the supreme authority responsible for shaping both domestic and foreign policy.

According to Achakzai, adherence to constitutional principles would enable Pakistan to achieve meaningful progress and stability.

Addressing relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the veteran politician described the two countries as bound by deep fraternal ties and stressed the importance of mutual respect for sovereignty.

He said Afghanistan has historically been highly sensitive about its independence and that its sovereignty must be respected, while Afghans should likewise respect Pakistan’s independence.

Achakzai also emphasized that regional conflicts cannot be resolved through force. Referring to Afghanistan’s history, he noted that major powers including the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia had intervened in the country but ultimately failed to achieve their objectives, contributing to Afghanistan’s reputation as the “graveyard of empires.”

He warned that repeating past mistakes could further destabilize Pashtun and Baloch regions, pushing them into deeper political and security crises.

The opposition leader cautioned that the consequences would be severe if major global powers, including the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France, turned the region into an arena for geopolitical competition.

He reiterated his longstanding position that the region should be kept free from war and escalating tensions.

Achakzai further called for non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, describing the country as historically independent. He warned that any attempt to fragment Afghanistan could have serious repercussions not only for Afghanistan itself but also for neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

Highlighting the close links between the two countries, he described Pakistan and Afghanistan as interdependent and urged neighboring states to address disputes through dialogue, consultation and cooperation rather than confrontation.

During his remarks, Achakzai also referred to the large number of Pakistani citizens who hold dual nationality in countries such as Canada and Italy. He suggested that Pashtuns should obtain Afghan identity documents to affirm their identity and alleged that fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier had been installed under U.S. direction.

In the final part of his statement, Achakzai criticized criminal activities carried out in tribal and Baloch regions under the banner of freedom movements.

Questioning attacks on civilians and the theft of property, he argued that looting, extortion and violence against ordinary people cannot be justified as part of any legitimate political or liberation struggle.