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Pakistani airstrikes on civilian areas in three Afghan provinces kill 13

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Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday Pakistani military forces violated Afghanistan’s airspace overnight and carried out airstrikes on civilian homes in the eastern provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika.

According to Mujahid, the attacks killed 13 civilians, including 11 children, one woman and one elderly man. He said 14 other women and children were wounded in the strikes.

Mujahid condemned the attacks as a “humanitarian crime” and an “act of aggression,” accusing Pakistan of targeting civilian areas.

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Karzai, UK envoy react after protest dispersed in Herat

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12 hours ago

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June 9, 2026

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Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over the dispersal of a protest in the Jebrail area of Herat province by security forces, saying the incident involved violence.

Karzai said: “Our society needs peace and a life full of happiness and friendship.” He added that “the dignity and respect of all Afghan people, especially women, must be fully observed, and conditions for a dignified life must be ensured in their homeland.”

Security forces on Tuesday dispersed a gathering in the Jebrail area of Herat, which, according to Sayed Masoud Hosseini, spokesperson for Herat police, had caused tension and disrupted public order.

Hosseini said the individuals had gathered under the pretext of protesting the issue of hijab and were attempting to disturb public order, adding that the situation was brought under control following the timely intervention of security forces.

Meanwhile, the UK Special Representative for Afghanistan, Richard Lindsay, also reacted to the incident, calling for de-escalation and respect for freedom of expression.

In a post on X on Tuesday evening, Lindsay said: “Deeply concerned by reports of force being used on the streets of Herat. I call for de-escalation, respect for freedom of expression, and accountability for any unlawful harm.”

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Afghan central bank, AACC discuss expanding banking, trade and investment ties

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15 hours ago

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June 9, 2026

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Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, met on Tuesday with Jeff Grieco, President and CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), to discuss expanding banking relations among Afghanistan’s commercial banks, strengthening trade, increasing investment opportunities, and enhancing stability in the banking sector.

According to a statement issued by Da Afghanistan Bank, Khalid said that alongside establishing a stable and robust banking system, the central bank remains committed to supporting the private sector and promoting trade, while working to expand constructive cooperation and relations with domestic and international institutions.

He added: “We believe that strengthening the banking sector and fostering private sector growth are among the key foundations of the country’s economic development and sustainable prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Grieco emphasized the importance of expanding joint cooperation to strengthen banking and trade relations, promote economic growth, facilitate business activities, and support the private sector.

The two also discussed a number of issues, including addressing traders’ banking challenges, electronic banking, international money transfers, improving financial services, and strengthening Afghanistan’s economic activities, according to the statement.

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Uzbek company keen to establish mineral processing plant in Afghanistan

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16 hours ago

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June 9, 2026

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Abdul Rahman Qanit, Deputy Minister for Policy and Programs at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, met Tuesday with Bahadur Tashmanov, Deputy Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Akram Qalandarov, head of Timorsna Company, and the company’s Afghan partners to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector.

In a statement, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that the Uzbek deputy ambassador and the head of Timorsna Company described the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in various sectors as significant and expressed their interest in investing in Afghanistan’s chromite and lead mines, as well as establishing a standard mineral processing plant in the country.

According to the statement, Qanit called on the investors to submit specific proposals regarding the mentioned mines and assured them of the ministry’s cooperation and the provision of necessary facilities to attract and support foreign investment.

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