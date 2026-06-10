Pakistani airstrikes on civilian areas in three Afghan provinces kill 13

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over the dispersal of a protest in the Jebrail area of Herat province by security forces, saying the incident involved violence.

Karzai said: “Our society needs peace and a life full of happiness and friendship.” He added that “the dignity and respect of all Afghan people, especially women, must be fully observed, and conditions for a dignified life must be ensured in their homeland.”

Security forces on Tuesday dispersed a gathering in the Jebrail area of Herat, which, according to Sayed Masoud Hosseini, spokesperson for Herat police, had caused tension and disrupted public order.

Hosseini said the individuals had gathered under the pretext of protesting the issue of hijab and were attempting to disturb public order, adding that the situation was brought under control following the timely intervention of security forces.

Meanwhile, the UK Special Representative for Afghanistan, Richard Lindsay, also reacted to the incident, calling for de-escalation and respect for freedom of expression.

In a post on X on Tuesday evening, Lindsay said: “Deeply concerned by reports of force being used on the streets of Herat. I call for de-escalation, respect for freedom of expression, and accountability for any unlawful harm.”