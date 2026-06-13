ACCI chairman embarks on regional tour to boost trade and investment

Policymakers, analysts, and regional stakeholders gathered on the sidelines of the Termez Dialogue on Connectivity between Central and South Asia to discuss the future of regional connectivity, economic cooperation, and stability between Central Asia and Afghanistan.

According to the Center for Strategic Studies Afghanistan, participants highlighted Afghanistan’s strategic position as a vital link between Central and South Asia, emphasizing the need for sustained engagement, practical cooperation, and inclusive economic initiatives to strengthen regional ties.

The discussions focused on expanding trade corridors, enhancing transport and energy connectivity, and fostering trust through continued dialogue among regional partners. Representatives from the Center for Strategic Studies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan shared perspectives on regional priorities and opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Participants stressed that improved infrastructure links and stronger economic partnerships could play a key role in promoting stability and facilitating greater regional integration. They also underscored the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue to address common challenges and advance shared development goals.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to building a stable, connected, and prosperous region. Attendees agreed that closer cooperation between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan is essential for unlocking broader economic opportunities and strengthening regional connectivity.