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Tahawol: Concerns over current situation in Middle East

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Tahawol: Russia’s claim over Afghanistan’s instability discussed

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April 29, 2026

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Tahawol: Russian special representative trip to Kabul discussed

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April 28, 2026

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Tahawol: Kabul and Riyadh Push to Expand Ties

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April 27, 2026

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