Latest News
UN warns funding cuts are slowing mine clearance efforts in Afghanistan
Afghanistan remains one of the most heavily contaminated countries in the world with landmines and unexploded remnants of war.
The United Nations has warned that declining humanitarian funding, driven in part by rising global conflicts and increased defense spending, is significantly slowing mine clearance operations in Afghanistan.
UN officials said the shortage of funds has directly affected efforts to remove landmines and unexploded ordnance, with devastating consequences for civilians. On average, one child is killed every day in Afghanistan due to explosive remnants of war.
Kazumi Ogawa, head of the UN mine action programme, said shifting national budgets toward military spending has reduced support for humanitarian initiatives.
“We are seeing the impact on the ground. In Afghanistan, one child is killed every day,” Ogawa said.
Afghanistan remains one of the most heavily contaminated countries in the world with landmines and unexploded remnants of war.
Experts warn that the continued presence of these hazards not only endangers lives but also hinders reconstruction, agriculture, and broader development efforts.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said 474 people were killed or injured in landmine explosions over the past year. He added that more than 1,000 square kilometres of land remain contaminated, placing at least seven million people at risk.
Currently, 155 demining teams are operating under 10 programmes across 23 provinces and 82 districts. However, officials say reduced international support is limiting their ability to expand operations.
Earlier, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported that around 50 people are killed or injured each month by unexploded ordnance, with nearly 80 percent of victims being children.
Latest News
Book exhibition in Kabul promotes reading and supports local writers
The exhibition, hosted at one of Kabul’s book centers, features hundreds of titles across various fields, including literature, social sciences, history, and education.
A book exhibition featuring cultural figures, writers, and book enthusiasts has been held in the city of Kabul.
Organizers say the aim of the event is to promote a culture of reading, support local authors, and provide easier access to scientific and literary resources.
The exhibition, hosted at one of Kabul’s book centers, features hundreds of titles across various fields, including literature, social sciences, history, and education.
Latest News
Afghan officials say media should align with Islamic and national values
UNESCO said journalism plays a critical role in fostering peace, emphasizing that access to reliable and verified information is essential for building just, resilient and inclusive societies.
On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture said media outlets in the country should operate in accordance with Islamic and national values.
Deputy Minister of Publications Hayatullah Muhajer said media organizations should take societal expectations into account and ensure broad coverage of statements issued by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.
He also said that more than 100 media-related violations were recorded across the country over the past year.
According to Muhajer, dozens of cultural and media programmes were organized nationwide during the same period, while a number of new media licenses were issued. He added that efforts are continuing to simplify administrative procedures and improve services for media institutions.
Muhajer said there is optimism about improvements in the country’s economic situation and noted that work is underway in that regard.
He also acknowledged ongoing challenges related to access to information, saying the ministry is taking the necessary steps to address the issue.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Culture spokesperson Khubaib Ghufran reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to media freedom, the protection of journalists, and respect for privacy.
He said media outlets should consider the relationship between the public and the government in their reporting, adding that the ministry is working to facilitate and professionalize access to information across Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, marking World Press Freedom Day, UNESCO called on governments and societies worldwide to strengthen protections for freedom of expression and provide greater support for journalism as a cornerstone of peace and democracy.
In a statement issued on May 3, UNESCO said journalism plays a critical role in fostering peace, emphasizing that access to reliable and verified information is essential for building just, resilient and inclusive societies.
The organization warned that manipulation of information can deepen divisions and erode public trust, while free and accurate reporting promotes accountability, encourages dialogue and safeguards human rights.
UNESCO said World Press Freedom Day is also an important reminder for governments to uphold commitments to media freedom and protect the rights of journalists to work without interference.
The organization added that the occasion offers media professionals an opportunity to reflect on ethics, independence and the challenges facing journalism worldwide, while also expressing solidarity with outlets operating under pressure and honoring journalists who lost their lives in pursuit of the truth.
International Sports
FIFA Congress approves record $14 billion budget for 2027-2030 cycle
A key part of the approved plan is $2.7 billion for the FIFA Forward program, which supports football development across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.
The 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, approved a record-breaking $14 billion budget for the 2027-2030 financial cycle, marking the largest revenue plan in the organization’s history.
FIFA said the increased budget would allow unprecedented investment in global football development, with major funding set aside for member associations, infrastructure, competitions and grassroots programs.
A key part of the approved plan is $2.7 billion for the FIFA Forward program, which supports football development across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.
FIFA said the amount represents an eightfold increase compared with development funding available before 2016.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization had already invested $5 billion into football development over the past decade and pledged to expand support even further in the next cycle.
He told delegates the approved Forward funding should be seen as a starting point rather than a limit, adding that FIFA intends to invest even more as revenues continue to grow.
The FIFA Congress also approved the FIFA Annual Report 2025 during the meeting in Vancouver, attended by representatives from national football associations around the world.
Alongside financial matters, delegates received updates on preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and FIFA’s ongoing Global Stand Against Racism campaign.
FIFA said the anti-racism program has expanded significantly since its launch in 2024, including stronger disciplinary measures, educational campaigns and social media protection services for players and teams.
The Congress further confirmed that the 77th FIFA Congress will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027, where FIFA presidential elections are scheduled.
Infantino also announced that he intends to stand for re-election next year.
UN warns funding cuts are slowing mine clearance efforts in Afghanistan
Big wins for CSK and DC in latest IPL 2026 action
Afghan economic commission approves 12 major development projects across key sectors
Book exhibition in Kabul promotes reading and supports local writers
Afghan officials say media should align with Islamic and national values
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Kazakhstan eyes rare metals mining projects in Afghanistan and Rwanda
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
Tahawol: Trump’s ongoing contradictory statements on Iran discussed
Saar: Strong criticism of Pakistani army discussed
Documentary on Treasure of the Soil
Tawsia: Prioritizing Afghan workers’ employment discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over current situation in Middle East
Trending
-
Latest News1 day ago
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
ATN brings AFC U17 Asian Cup action to Afghan audiences
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s wartime leadership moves into hands of Revolutionary Guards
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA offers ATN official World Cup Preview Series ahead of tournament
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany deports 25 Afghan nationals convicted of serious crimes
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Russian special representative trip to Kabul discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Haqqani, Russian special envoy discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation