UN warns funding cuts are slowing mine clearance efforts in Afghanistan

The United Nations has warned that declining humanitarian funding, driven in part by rising global conflicts and increased defense spending, is significantly slowing mine clearance operations in Afghanistan.

UN officials said the shortage of funds has directly affected efforts to remove landmines and unexploded ordnance, with devastating consequences for civilians. On average, one child is killed every day in Afghanistan due to explosive remnants of war.

Kazumi Ogawa, head of the UN mine action programme, said shifting national budgets toward military spending has reduced support for humanitarian initiatives.

“We are seeing the impact on the ground. In Afghanistan, one child is killed every day,” Ogawa said.

Afghanistan remains one of the most heavily contaminated countries in the world with landmines and unexploded remnants of war.

Experts warn that the continued presence of these hazards not only endangers lives but also hinders reconstruction, agriculture, and broader development efforts.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said 474 people were killed or injured in landmine explosions over the past year. He added that more than 1,000 square kilometres of land remain contaminated, placing at least seven million people at risk.

Currently, 155 demining teams are operating under 10 programmes across 23 provinces and 82 districts. However, officials say reduced international support is limiting their ability to expand operations.

Earlier, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported that around 50 people are killed or injured each month by unexploded ordnance, with nearly 80 percent of victims being children.