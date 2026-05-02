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Interior and Labor Ministers discuss creation of job opportunities
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Minister of Interior, met on Saturday with Abdul Manan Omari, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, and discussed a number of important issues.
The Ministry of Interior said that the meeting focused on creating job opportunities inside and outside the country. It added that with increased coordination between the two ministries, the movement of workers traveling abroad or returning to the country will be facilitated.
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Public Health Minister inaugurates multiple health projects in northern Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that Minister Noor Jalal Jalali inaugurated several health projects worth nearly 300 million AFN during his visit to the country’s northern zone.
According to a ministry statement, the foundation stone of a general hospital in Mingajik district of Jawzjan province was laid, with the project valued at more than 50 million AFN.
Construction has also begun on a general hospital in Hazrat Sultan district of Samangan province, estimated at 64 million AFN.
In a separate development, the foundation stone for a general hospital in Kalbad district of Kunduz province was laid at a cost of 48 million AFN.
The ministry added that remaining construction work on a 50-bed hospital in Aqcha district of Jawzjan province has resumed and been inaugurated, with a budget of 54 million AFN.
A neonatal care unit at the provincial hospital in Jawzjan was also inaugurated, costing 14 million AFN.
In addition, a fully equipped 50-bed maternity ward at the provincial hospital in Samangan was opened, with an estimated cost of 60 million AFN.
Meanwhile, a highway health center in Andkhoy district of Jawzjan province was also inaugurated.
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