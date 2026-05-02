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Interior and Labor Ministers discuss creation of job opportunities

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2 hours ago

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Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Minister of Interior, met on Saturday with Abdul Manan Omari, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, and discussed a number of important issues.

The Ministry of Interior said that the meeting focused on creating job opportunities inside and outside the country. It added that with increased coordination between the two ministries, the movement of workers traveling abroad or returning to the country will be facilitated.

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Public Health Minister inaugurates multiple health projects in northern Afghanistan

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6 hours ago

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May 2, 2026

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The Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that Minister Noor Jalal Jalali inaugurated several health projects worth nearly 300 million AFN during his visit to the country’s northern zone.

According to a ministry statement, the foundation stone of a general hospital in Mingajik district of Jawzjan province was laid, with the project valued at more than 50 million AFN.

Construction has also begun on a general hospital in Hazrat Sultan district of Samangan province, estimated at 64 million AFN.

In a separate development, the foundation stone for a general hospital in Kalbad district of Kunduz province was laid at a cost of 48 million AFN.

The ministry added that remaining construction work on a 50-bed hospital in Aqcha district of Jawzjan province has resumed and been inaugurated, with a budget of 54 million AFN.

A neonatal care unit at the provincial hospital in Jawzjan was also inaugurated, costing 14 million AFN.

In addition, a fully equipped 50-bed maternity ward at the provincial hospital in Samangan was opened, with an estimated cost of 60 million AFN.

Meanwhile, a highway health center in Andkhoy district of Jawzjan province was also inaugurated.

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Afghan war crimes report on frontline of new Australian display

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8 hours ago

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May 2, 2026

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A redacted copy of an inquiry into alleged war crimes by Australian troops in Afghanistan will go on display at the Australian War Memorial as part of a major redevelopment.

Under the museum’s half-a-billion dollar expansion, the report will be included among 1,200 items in a new Afghanistan gallery set to officially open in June, INDAILY reported. 

The Brereton Report, publicly released in late 2020, found credible information that Australian special forces soldiers murdered 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners in 23 incidents. One redacted case was described as “possibly the most disgraceful episode in Australia’s military history”.

Speaking in a documentary on SBS about the memorial’s redevelopment, director Matt Anderson said the Afghanistan gallery would include the more “difficult elements” of Australia’s involvement in the conflict.

“The Australian memorial must acknowledge the fact of the Brereton report,” he said.

“I know from my own time in Afghanistan — 18 months of my life — that some of those I served with say, ‘mate, you can’t put it in here’, because it will cloud their service and sacrifice.

“I’ve had others who say they won’t visit the memorial if I don’t include it, so what I need to do is put it into context.”

Anderson said the inquiry also found the Special Operations Task Group had overwhelmingly served with skill and courage.

“I want people who visit the galleries to understand that outcome of the Brereton report, and to understand the nature of that service over those 20 years — and as a nation and as a veteran to be justifiably proud of that service,” he said.

Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith has been charged with five counts of war crime murder, allegedly committed during his service in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. He denies the accusations and remains on bail.

The Afghanistan gallery is the last to be completed in the renovated Anzac Hall and does not include any altered display relating to Roberts-Smith following his arrest.

However, a panel in the memorial’s Hall of Valour — accompanying his uniform and medals — now includes information about his arrest, noting the “legal process is ongoing”.

The Brereton report will be displayed alongside a copy of the Geneva Conventions, which set out humanitarian standards in conflict, as well as materials outlining rules of engagement for Australian troops, including the lawful use of force and detention.

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641 million afghani contract signed for Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road project in Samangan

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10 hours ago

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May 2, 2026

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A major infrastructure contract worth more than 641 million afghanis has been signed for the construction and rehabilitation of the Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road in Samangan Province, officials confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the 20-kilometer road project will be implemented under a joint venture agreement between the ministry and two construction and road development companies. The total estimated cost of the project stands at approximately 641.67 million afghanis.

The road will begin in Aybak, the provincial capital, and extend to Ruyi Du Ab district. Authorities say the project is expected to be completed within two years and will then be opened for public use.

Officials added that the contracted companies have already been issued commencement letters. As per the agreement, they are required to complete the survey and design phase of the project within 75 days.

The Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road is considered one of the key connecting routes in Samangan province. Its development is expected to significantly improve transportation, reduce travel time and costs, boost local trade, and enhance residents’ access to healthcare and educational services.

 
 
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