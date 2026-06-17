UK urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent further escalation

The United Kingdom has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together to prevent further tensions and address security concerns through dialogue and cooperation.

Speaking to Dawn newspaper during a visit to Islamabad, British Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, stressed that preventing further escalation should remain a top priority for both countries.

His remarks came amid growing security concerns and rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns about militant groups that they say operate from Afghan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan, a charge Afghanistan denies.

“The most effective way forward is through dialogue,” Falconer said, adding that both Islamabad and Kabul must ensure that their territories are not used to threaten one another.

The British official also expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives in the region, saying that no country wants to see civilian casualties, whether in Pakistan or Afghanistan.

On the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, he stressed the importance of respecting international legal obligations while acknowledging the complexity of the matter. He said the issue should primarily be addressed through cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.