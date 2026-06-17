Germany deports around 30 men to Afghanistan

Germany has deported around 30 Afghan men to Afghanistan on a charter flight, continuing Berlin’s policy of returning foreign nationals found guilty of major criminal offenses.

According to German news agency dpa, the deportees included individuals convicted of crimes such as rape, manslaughter, and sexual assault. Five German states reportedly registered approximately 30 people for the latest deportation flight.

The aircraft departed overnight from Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany and was expected to arrive in Kabul on Tuesday.

The operation follows an agreement between the German government and Afghan authorities that allows Germany to conduct regular deportation flights to Afghanistan.

In August 2024, Germany deported 28 convicted Afghan offenders to Kabul from Leipzig, marking the first such deportation since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. The flight was carried out with the assistance of Qatar.

Since then, German authorities have organized additional deportations to Afghanistan, including both individual removals on commercial flights and group deportations on charter aircraft.