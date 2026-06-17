Türkiye captures senior ISIS-K operative

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured a suspected senior operative of ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and brought him to Türkiye, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

The suspect, identified as Ahmet Kazanci, also known as Abu Ubeyde and Abu Ibrahim, allegedly served in the media wing of ISIS-K, the Afghanistan-based branch of the Islamic State group.

According to Turkish security sources cited by Anadolu Agency, Kazanci traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, joined ISIS-K, and became active in the group’s camps. He is also accused of helping facilitate the movement of recruits from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and later taking over parts of the organization’s activities following the arrest of another senior operative.

The report said Kazanci was detained in a border-region operation while allegedly attempting to return to Türkiye illegally. Turkish authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the arrest.

Security sources told Anadolu Agency that the operation disrupted alleged ISIS plans targeting Türkiye and uncovered networks used to transfer recruits to the group.