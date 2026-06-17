Türkiye captures senior ISIS-K operative

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Haqqani orders security measures to ensure public safety during Muharram
Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs, has stressed the need to adopt necessary security measures to ensure the safety of citizens during the month of Muharram.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said that Haqqani raised the issue during a leadership meeting of the ministry attended by deputy ministers, directors, and officials from various departments.
During the meeting, Haqqani emphasized the implementation of a new law approved by the leader of the Islamic Emirate for the Ministry of Interior and also called for the adoption of necessary security measures to ensure public safety during Muharram.
Haqqani added that serious efforts are needed to further strengthen individual and social security, and that security forces across the country should intensify efforts to build public trust through sincere service to the people so that issues can be addressed in a timely manner through coordination between citizens and security forces.
The meeting also stressed the provision of technical equipment for the Crime Prevention Directorate as well as improving the capacity of its professional staff.
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Uzbek president highlights active role in Trans-Afghan Railway project; Khalilzad urges Pakistan’s support
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said that Uzbekistan is playing an active role in advancing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, a major regional infrastructure initiative aimed at connecting Central Asia with South Asian markets through Afghanistan.
Speaking at the Fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, Mirziyoyev said the project would provide Central Asian countries with access to southern seaports and strengthen regional transport and trade connectivity.
The Trans-Afghan Railway is expected to connect Central Asia with Pakistan’s seaports via Afghanistan, offering landlocked countries in the region a shorter route to global markets. In 2025, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed a trilateral agreement in Kabul to conduct a feasibility study for the railway.
Meanwhile, former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed Mirziyoyev’s support for the project, describing it as an important step toward linking Central Asia and Afghanistan with South Asia, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.
In a post on X, Khalilzad said the successful implementation of the railway could contribute to greater prosperity and stability in Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. He identified strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan as a major obstacle to the project’s realization.
Khalilzad argued that the economic and transit benefits of the corridor should encourage both countries to resolve their differences through diplomatic engagement and negotiated agreements. He added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has expressed interest in the project and called on Pakistan’s military leadership to respond in kind.
“Both should think of the positive future than can lie ahead, instead of repeating past mistakes,” he said.
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UK urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent further escalation
The United Kingdom has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together to prevent further tensions and address security concerns through dialogue and cooperation.
Speaking to Dawn newspaper during a visit to Islamabad, British Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, stressed that preventing further escalation should remain a top priority for both countries.
His remarks came amid growing security concerns and rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns about militant groups that they say operate from Afghan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan, a charge Afghanistan denies.
“The most effective way forward is through dialogue,” Falconer said, adding that both Islamabad and Kabul must ensure that their territories are not used to threaten one another.
The British official also expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives in the region, saying that no country wants to see civilian casualties, whether in Pakistan or Afghanistan.
On the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, he stressed the importance of respecting international legal obligations while acknowledging the complexity of the matter. He said the issue should primarily be addressed through cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
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