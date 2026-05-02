Latest News
Public Health Minister inaugurates multiple health projects in northern Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that Minister Noor Jalal Jalali inaugurated several health projects worth nearly 300 million AFN during his visit to the country’s northern zone.
According to a ministry statement, the foundation stone of a general hospital in Mingajik district of Jawzjan province was laid, with the project valued at more than 50 million AFN.
Construction has also begun on a general hospital in Hazrat Sultan district of Samangan province, estimated at 64 million AFN.
In a separate development, the foundation stone for a general hospital in Kalbad district of Kunduz province was laid at a cost of 48 million AFN.
The ministry added that remaining construction work on a 50-bed hospital in Aqcha district of Jawzjan province has resumed and been inaugurated, with a budget of 54 million AFN.
A neonatal care unit at the provincial hospital in Jawzjan was also inaugurated, costing 14 million AFN.
In addition, a fully equipped 50-bed maternity ward at the provincial hospital in Samangan was opened, with an estimated cost of 60 million AFN.
Meanwhile, a highway health center in Andkhoy district of Jawzjan province was also inaugurated.
Latest News
Afghan war crimes report on frontline of new Australian display
Latest News
641 million afghani contract signed for Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road project in Samangan
Latest News
Four women, two children drown in Helmand River incidents in Nawa district
Four women have been drowned in the Helmand River in Nawa district of Helmand province, with two confirmed dead and two others still missing, local officials said on Friday.
According to a statement from the provincial Department of Information and Culture, the incident occurred after a woman was swept away by the river. In an attempt to rescue her, five other women entered the water, but the situation turned tragic when several of them were also caught in the strong current.
In a separate incident in the same district, two children — a boy and a girl — were also drowned in the Helmand River. Officials said the children remain missing.
Saar: Strong criticism of Pakistani army discussed
Public Health Minister inaugurates multiple health projects in northern Afghanistan
Afghan war crimes report on frontline of new Australian display
Iranian proposal rejected by Trump would open strait before nuclear talks, Iran official says
641 million afghani contract signed for Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road project in Samangan
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Tripartite agreement to launch new Russia–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan transit corridor
Kazakhstan eyes rare metals mining projects in Afghanistan and Rwanda
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Saar: Strong criticism of Pakistani army discussed
Documentary on Treasure of the Soil
Tawsia: Prioritizing Afghan workers’ employment discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over current situation in Middle East
Documentary on Impartial Victims
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Trump rejects latest Iranian proposal to end war, US official says
-
International Sports3 days ago
ATN brings AFC U17 Asian Cup action to Afghan audiences
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Kabul and Riyadh Push to Expand Ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian envoy Zamir Kabulov arrives in Kabul for high-level talks
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s wartime leadership moves into hands of Revolutionary Guards
-
Sport3 days ago
FIFA offers ATN official World Cup Preview Series ahead of tournament
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat, hands over formal protest over deadly strikes