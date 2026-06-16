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Global powers voice expectations for Afghanistan as UNAMA secures one-year extension
The United Nations Security Council has unanimously renewed the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year, with major powers using the occasion to outline their priorities and expectations for Afghanistan’s future.
All 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, reaffirming support for UNAMA’s role in coordinating international assistance, supporting dialogue, promoting human rights, and engaging with Afghan authorities.
Speaking after the vote, Ambassador Jennifer Locetta, the United States’ Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, praised UNAMA’s work under challenging circumstances.
“UNAMA’s valuable reporting informs this Council’s decisions on Afghanistan, where the situation remains dire,” Locetta said. “UNAMA’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and to support dialogue have the potential to promote peace and security.”
She welcomed the strategic review of the mission mandated by the resolution and called for the swift appointment of a new UN Special Representative for Afghanistan. Locetta also stressed that the Islamic Emirate must fulfill their international commitments.
“The Taliban must meet their counterterrorism commitments, respect Afghanistan’s international obligations, end hostage diplomacy, and cease their unconscionable abuses of the human rights of women and girls,” she said.
Russia also backed the resolution, with Anna Evstigneeva, Russia’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to the United Nations, emphasizing support for Afghanistan’s economic development and humanitarian needs.
“We have adopted a collective document that emphasizes support for the Afghan people in building a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, free from terrorism and narcotics,” Evstigneeva said.
While supporting a strategic review of UNAMA, she warned against using the process to reshape the mission according to Western priorities.
“It is unacceptable to use this review as a tool to transform UNAMA into a ‘watchdog’ serving the interests of Western States that recklessly withdrew from the country in 2021,” she stated.
Evstigneeva further stressed the importance of engagement with Afghan authorities, saying that “building lasting peace in the country is impossible without a viable approach focused on Afghanistan’s subsequent international reintegration.”
China, which serves as the Security Council’s penholder on Afghanistan, said the resolution reinforces UNAMA’s central role while helping the mission adapt to changing realities on the ground.
Addressing the Council, China’s representative said the resolution “maintains and strengthens UNAMA’s core mandates, including coordinating international assistance, providing outreach and good offices, and promoting the protection of human rights.”
China also voiced concern over Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic challenges and called for increased international assistance.
“We call on relevant countries to return the assets of Afghanistan’s Central Bank as soon as possible and lift the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Afghanistan,” the Chinese representative said.
The resolution reiterates concern over the humanitarian situation, economic hardship, terrorism, and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. It also requests UN Secretary-General António Guterres to conduct a strategic assessment of UNAMA and submit recommendations on the mission’s future direction by the end of March next year.
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EU, Central Asian representatives meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Afghanistan cooperation
Representatives from the European Union, Central Asian states, and the United Nations gathered on Monday in Kazakhstan’s Almaty for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening coordination on Afghanistan, with an emphasis on regional stability, connectivity, and long-term socio-economic development.
The meeting, the eighth session of EU and Central Asian Special Representatives on Afghanistan, brought together delegations from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, alongside the EU and the UN, according to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry press service. Participants reviewed recent developments in Afghanistan and assessed their implications for regional security, stressing the importance of unified international engagement.
A central focus of the talks was the development of transport and transit corridors through Afghanistan to boost trade links between Central and South Asia and expand connectivity with Europe. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic solutions, confidence-building measures, and cooperation under the framework of the United Nations.
The country also reiterated its support for humanitarian and educational initiatives in Afghanistan, as well as broader efforts to deepen regional economic integration. The United Nations’ role in coordinating international assistance was highlighted, particularly through the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan based in Almaty.
Delegates described Almaty as an increasingly important hub for multilateral dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to continued cooperation aimed at promoting peace, stability, and development across the wider region.
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Afghan FM welcomes Iran-U.S. agreement to end war
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and the United States, expressing hope that it will be fully implemented and contribute to regional stability.
Speaking on Tuesday at Afghanistan-Central Asia Think Tank Forum in Kabul, Muttaqi said the implementation of the agreement would represent a positive development for the region.
He stressed that war and conflict harm all countries in the region, while peace and stability benefit not only regional states but the wider international community as well.
Turning to Afghanistan’s regional relations, Muttaqi said ties between Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia, including Azerbaijan, have expanded significantly in recent years through a pragmatic, opportunity-driven, and cooperation-based approach.
He described research institutions and think tanks as more than academic bodies, saying they can serve as intellectual partners in regional diplomacy by providing practical and research-based solutions for managing disputes and strengthening regional integration.
Muttaqi expressed hope that the conference would mark the beginning of a new phase of research cooperation, fostering academic dialogue, the exchange of views, joint knowledge production, and the identification of new opportunities for collaboration across the region.
He added that Afghanistan shares deep religious, cultural, historical, and geographical ties with Central Asian countries and believes that a stable, prosperous, and secure future for the region can only be achieved through cooperation, mutual trust, regional connectivity, and a shared understanding of collective interests.
The remarks come as Kabul continues to seek closer political and economic engagement with its Central Asian neighbors, with regional cooperation increasingly viewed as a key component of economic development and long-term stability.
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Fazlur Rehman urges Pakistan to pursue reconciliation with Afghanistan
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F), has called on Pakistan to adopt a more conciliatory approach toward Afghanistan, arguing that regional stability depends on constructive engagement rather than confrontation.
Addressing Pakistan’s parliament, Fazlur Rehman said Islamabad should apply the same diplomatic principles to Afghanistan that it advocates in other regional disputes. Referring to efforts aimed at preventing conflict between the United States and Iran, he argued that Pakistan should similarly seek dialogue and reconciliation with its western neighbor.
“If we support mediation and reconciliation between the United States and Iran to prevent war in the region, then the same policy should be pursued with Afghanistan,” he said.
The veteran politician criticized security strategies centered on military action, questioning whether airstrikes and cross-Durand Line operations inside Afghanistan had succeeded in reducing militant attacks within Pakistan. He urged policymakers to reassess existing approaches and place greater emphasis on promoting stability in Afghanistan.
According to Fazlur Rehman, a stable Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Afghans but is also a strategic necessity for Pakistan’s own security. He warned that continued instability across the border would have repercussions for the wider region.
The JUI-F leader also highlighted what he described as Afghanistan’s historical support for Pakistan during critical periods, including the 1965 war with India.
Fazlur Rehman noted that Pakistan currently faces security challenges on multiple fronts and said stronger cooperation with Afghanistan could help ease those pressures while contributing to broader regional stability.
His remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over security concerns, Durand Line management, and militant activity, issues that have strained relations between the two neighboring countries in recent years.
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