Global powers voice expectations for Afghanistan as UNAMA secures one-year extension

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously renewed the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year, with major powers using the occasion to outline their priorities and expectations for Afghanistan’s future.

All 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, reaffirming support for UNAMA’s role in coordinating international assistance, supporting dialogue, promoting human rights, and engaging with Afghan authorities.

Speaking after the vote, Ambassador Jennifer Locetta, the United States’ Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, praised UNAMA’s work under challenging circumstances.

“UNAMA’s valuable reporting informs this Council’s decisions on Afghanistan, where the situation remains dire,” Locetta said. “UNAMA’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and to support dialogue have the potential to promote peace and security.”

She welcomed the strategic review of the mission mandated by the resolution and called for the swift appointment of a new UN Special Representative for Afghanistan. Locetta also stressed that the Islamic Emirate must fulfill their international commitments.

“The Taliban must meet their counterterrorism commitments, respect Afghanistan’s international obligations, end hostage diplomacy, and cease their unconscionable abuses of the human rights of women and girls,” she said.

Russia also backed the resolution, with Anna Evstigneeva, Russia’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to the United Nations, emphasizing support for Afghanistan’s economic development and humanitarian needs.

“We have adopted a collective document that emphasizes support for the Afghan people in building a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, free from terrorism and narcotics,” Evstigneeva said.

While supporting a strategic review of UNAMA, she warned against using the process to reshape the mission according to Western priorities.

“It is unacceptable to use this review as a tool to transform UNAMA into a ‘watchdog’ serving the interests of Western States that recklessly withdrew from the country in 2021,” she stated.

Evstigneeva further stressed the importance of engagement with Afghan authorities, saying that “building lasting peace in the country is impossible without a viable approach focused on Afghanistan’s subsequent international reintegration.”

China, which serves as the Security Council’s penholder on Afghanistan, said the resolution reinforces UNAMA’s central role while helping the mission adapt to changing realities on the ground.

Addressing the Council, China’s representative said the resolution “maintains and strengthens UNAMA’s core mandates, including coordinating international assistance, providing outreach and good offices, and promoting the protection of human rights.”

China also voiced concern over Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic challenges and called for increased international assistance.

“We call on relevant countries to return the assets of Afghanistan’s Central Bank as soon as possible and lift the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Afghanistan,” the Chinese representative said.

The resolution reiterates concern over the humanitarian situation, economic hardship, terrorism, and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. It also requests UN Secretary-General António Guterres to conduct a strategic assessment of UNAMA and submit recommendations on the mission’s future direction by the end of March next year.