Afghan FM welcomes Iran-U.S. agreement to end war

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and the United States, expressing hope that it will be fully implemented and contribute to regional stability.

Speaking on Tuesday at Afghanistan-Central Asia Think Tank Forum in Kabul, Muttaqi said the implementation of the agreement would represent a positive development for the region.

He stressed that war and conflict harm all countries in the region, while peace and stability benefit not only regional states but the wider international community as well.

Turning to Afghanistan’s regional relations, Muttaqi said ties between Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia, including Azerbaijan, have expanded significantly in recent years through a pragmatic, opportunity-driven, and cooperation-based approach.

He described research institutions and think tanks as more than academic bodies, saying they can serve as intellectual partners in regional diplomacy by providing practical and research-based solutions for managing disputes and strengthening regional integration.

Muttaqi expressed hope that the conference would mark the beginning of a new phase of research cooperation, fostering academic dialogue, the exchange of views, joint knowledge production, and the identification of new opportunities for collaboration across the region.

He added that Afghanistan shares deep religious, cultural, historical, and geographical ties with Central Asian countries and believes that a stable, prosperous, and secure future for the region can only be achieved through cooperation, mutual trust, regional connectivity, and a shared understanding of collective interests.

The remarks come as Kabul continues to seek closer political and economic engagement with its Central Asian neighbors, with regional cooperation increasingly viewed as a key component of economic development and long-term stability.