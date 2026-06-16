Fazlur Rehman urges Pakistan to pursue reconciliation with Afghanistan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F), has called on Pakistan to adopt a more conciliatory approach toward Afghanistan, arguing that regional stability depends on constructive engagement rather than confrontation.

Addressing Pakistan’s parliament, Fazlur Rehman said Islamabad should apply the same diplomatic principles to Afghanistan that it advocates in other regional disputes. Referring to efforts aimed at preventing conflict between the United States and Iran, he argued that Pakistan should similarly seek dialogue and reconciliation with its western neighbor.

“If we support mediation and reconciliation between the United States and Iran to prevent war in the region, then the same policy should be pursued with Afghanistan,” he said.

The veteran politician criticized security strategies centered on military action, questioning whether airstrikes and cross-Durand Line operations inside Afghanistan had succeeded in reducing militant attacks within Pakistan. He urged policymakers to reassess existing approaches and place greater emphasis on promoting stability in Afghanistan.

According to Fazlur Rehman, a stable Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Afghans but is also a strategic necessity for Pakistan’s own security. He warned that continued instability across the border would have repercussions for the wider region.

The JUI-F leader also highlighted what he described as Afghanistan’s historical support for Pakistan during critical periods, including the 1965 war with India.

Fazlur Rehman noted that Pakistan currently faces security challenges on multiple fronts and said stronger cooperation with Afghanistan could help ease those pressures while contributing to broader regional stability.

His remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over security concerns, Durand Line management, and militant activity, issues that have strained relations between the two neighboring countries in recent years.