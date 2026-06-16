Latest News
Fazlur Rehman urges Pakistan to pursue reconciliation with Afghanistan
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F), has called on Pakistan to adopt a more conciliatory approach toward Afghanistan, arguing that regional stability depends on constructive engagement rather than confrontation.
Addressing Pakistan’s parliament, Fazlur Rehman said Islamabad should apply the same diplomatic principles to Afghanistan that it advocates in other regional disputes. Referring to efforts aimed at preventing conflict between the United States and Iran, he argued that Pakistan should similarly seek dialogue and reconciliation with its western neighbor.
“If we support mediation and reconciliation between the United States and Iran to prevent war in the region, then the same policy should be pursued with Afghanistan,” he said.
The veteran politician criticized security strategies centered on military action, questioning whether airstrikes and cross-Durand Line operations inside Afghanistan had succeeded in reducing militant attacks within Pakistan. He urged policymakers to reassess existing approaches and place greater emphasis on promoting stability in Afghanistan.
According to Fazlur Rehman, a stable Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Afghans but is also a strategic necessity for Pakistan’s own security. He warned that continued instability across the border would have repercussions for the wider region.
The JUI-F leader also highlighted what he described as Afghanistan’s historical support for Pakistan during critical periods, including the 1965 war with India.
Fazlur Rehman noted that Pakistan currently faces security challenges on multiple fronts and said stronger cooperation with Afghanistan could help ease those pressures while contributing to broader regional stability.
His remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over security concerns, Durand Line management, and militant activity, issues that have strained relations between the two neighboring countries in recent years.
Latest News
Afghan deputy minister, Tashkent governor discuss trade cooperation
Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Zoyir Toirovich Mirzayev, Governor of Tashkent, held talks on expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Tuesday that the meeting focused on investment opportunities, industrial cooperation, increasing the role of the private sector, and strengthening bilateral trade relations.
Zahid described Afghanistan as a suitable market for investment and encouraged investors from Uzbekistan to invest in industry, trade, and other available economic sectors.
He also invited the Governor of Tashkent to visit Afghanistan and personally explore the existing investment opportunities.
According to the ministry, Mirzayev welcomed the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and stressed the need for greater coordination to boost investment and trade. He also pledged to visit Kabul next month, along with a delegation of around 100 Uzbek traders.
Both sides expressed hope that such meetings would further strengthen economic ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and create new opportunities for joint investments.
Latest News
Bruno Lemarquis begins role as UN Deputy Special Representative in Afghanistan
Bruno Lemarquis, the newly appointed Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, as well as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, officially assumed his duties in Kabul on Tuesday.
Appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, he succeeds Indrika Ratwatte in the role.
Lemarquis will oversee the coordination of UN agencies and programs across Afghanistan and lead the development pillar of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
He brings more than three decades of UN experience, having previously held senior positions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti.
Latest News
EU, Central Asian representatives meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Afghanistan cooperation
Representatives from the European Union, Central Asian states, and the United Nations gathered on Monday in Kazakhstan’s Almaty for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening coordination on Afghanistan, with an emphasis on regional stability, connectivity, and long-term socio-economic development.
The meeting, the eighth session of EU and Central Asian Special Representatives on Afghanistan, brought together delegations from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, alongside the EU and the UN, according to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry press service. Participants reviewed recent developments in Afghanistan and assessed their implications for regional security, stressing the importance of unified international engagement.
A central focus of the talks was the development of transport and transit corridors through Afghanistan to boost trade links between Central and South Asia and expand connectivity with Europe. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic solutions, confidence-building measures, and cooperation under the framework of the United Nations.
The country also reiterated its support for humanitarian and educational initiatives in Afghanistan, as well as broader efforts to deepen regional economic integration. The United Nations’ role in coordinating international assistance was highlighted, particularly through the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan based in Almaty.
Delegates described Almaty as an increasingly important hub for multilateral dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to continued cooperation aimed at promoting peace, stability, and development across the wider region.
Afghan deputy minister, Tashkent governor discuss trade cooperation
Bruno Lemarquis begins role as UN Deputy Special Representative in Afghanistan
World Cup: Tunisia sack coach, appoint Herve Renard after 5-goal thrashing
EU, Central Asian representatives meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Afghanistan cooperation
Global powers voice expectations for Afghanistan as UNAMA secures one-year extension
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Major pharma firms eye investment in Afghanistan
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
Tahawol: US and Iran’s preliminary agreement to end war
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan PM defending Durand Line fencing
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions discussed
Saar: Possible agreement between Iran and US discussed
Trending
-
Regional2 days ago
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan A edge India A by four runs in rain-hit Tri-Nation opener
-
Latest News4 days ago
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Central Asia–Afghanistan dialogue underscores regional connectivity and stability
-
Business4 days ago
New Kabul city project faces delays as officials call for greater oversight
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan officials press Chinese delegation on Mes Aynak mining project
-
Latest News2 days ago
WFP navigates complex route to deliver emergency food aid to Afghan schoolchildren
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says Iran war deal close as Strait of Hormuz tensions linger