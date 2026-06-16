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Afghan deputy minister, Tashkent governor discuss trade cooperation
Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Zoyir Toirovich Mirzayev, Governor of Tashkent, held talks on expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Tuesday that the meeting focused on investment opportunities, industrial cooperation, increasing the role of the private sector, and strengthening bilateral trade relations.
Zahid described Afghanistan as a suitable market for investment and encouraged investors from Uzbekistan to invest in industry, trade, and other available economic sectors.
He also invited the Governor of Tashkent to visit Afghanistan and personally explore the existing investment opportunities.
According to the ministry, Mirzayev welcomed the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and stressed the need for greater coordination to boost investment and trade. He also pledged to visit Kabul next month, along with a delegation of around 100 Uzbek traders.
Both sides expressed hope that such meetings would further strengthen economic ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and create new opportunities for joint investments.
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Bruno Lemarquis begins role as UN Deputy Special Representative in Afghanistan
Bruno Lemarquis, the newly appointed Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, as well as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, officially assumed his duties in Kabul on Tuesday.
Appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, he succeeds Indrika Ratwatte in the role.
Lemarquis will oversee the coordination of UN agencies and programs across Afghanistan and lead the development pillar of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
He brings more than three decades of UN experience, having previously held senior positions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti.
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EU, Central Asian representatives meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Afghanistan cooperation
Representatives from the European Union, Central Asian states, and the United Nations gathered on Monday in Kazakhstan’s Almaty for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening coordination on Afghanistan, with an emphasis on regional stability, connectivity, and long-term socio-economic development.
The meeting, the eighth session of EU and Central Asian Special Representatives on Afghanistan, brought together delegations from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, alongside the EU and the UN, according to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry press service. Participants reviewed recent developments in Afghanistan and assessed their implications for regional security, stressing the importance of unified international engagement.
A central focus of the talks was the development of transport and transit corridors through Afghanistan to boost trade links between Central and South Asia and expand connectivity with Europe. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic solutions, confidence-building measures, and cooperation under the framework of the United Nations.
The country also reiterated its support for humanitarian and educational initiatives in Afghanistan, as well as broader efforts to deepen regional economic integration. The United Nations’ role in coordinating international assistance was highlighted, particularly through the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan based in Almaty.
Delegates described Almaty as an increasingly important hub for multilateral dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to continued cooperation aimed at promoting peace, stability, and development across the wider region.
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Global powers voice expectations for Afghanistan as UNAMA secures one-year extension
The United Nations Security Council has unanimously renewed the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year, with major powers using the occasion to outline their priorities and expectations for Afghanistan’s future.
All 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, reaffirming support for UNAMA’s role in coordinating international assistance, supporting dialogue, promoting human rights, and engaging with Afghan authorities.
Speaking after the vote, Ambassador Jennifer Locetta, the United States’ Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, praised UNAMA’s work under challenging circumstances.
“UNAMA’s valuable reporting informs this Council’s decisions on Afghanistan, where the situation remains dire,” Locetta said. “UNAMA’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and to support dialogue have the potential to promote peace and security.”
She welcomed the strategic review of the mission mandated by the resolution and called for the swift appointment of a new UN Special Representative for Afghanistan. Locetta also stressed that the Islamic Emirate must fulfill their international commitments.
“The Taliban must meet their counterterrorism commitments, respect Afghanistan’s international obligations, end hostage diplomacy, and cease their unconscionable abuses of the human rights of women and girls,” she said.
Russia also backed the resolution, with Anna Evstigneeva, Russia’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to the United Nations, emphasizing support for Afghanistan’s economic development and humanitarian needs.
“We have adopted a collective document that emphasizes support for the Afghan people in building a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, free from terrorism and narcotics,” Evstigneeva said.
While supporting a strategic review of UNAMA, she warned against using the process to reshape the mission according to Western priorities.
“It is unacceptable to use this review as a tool to transform UNAMA into a ‘watchdog’ serving the interests of Western States that recklessly withdrew from the country in 2021,” she stated.
Evstigneeva further stressed the importance of engagement with Afghan authorities, saying that “building lasting peace in the country is impossible without a viable approach focused on Afghanistan’s subsequent international reintegration.”
China, which serves as the Security Council’s penholder on Afghanistan, said the resolution reinforces UNAMA’s central role while helping the mission adapt to changing realities on the ground.
Addressing the Council, China’s representative said the resolution “maintains and strengthens UNAMA’s core mandates, including coordinating international assistance, providing outreach and good offices, and promoting the protection of human rights.”
China also voiced concern over Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic challenges and called for increased international assistance.
“We call on relevant countries to return the assets of Afghanistan’s Central Bank as soon as possible and lift the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Afghanistan,” the Chinese representative said.
The resolution reiterates concern over the humanitarian situation, economic hardship, terrorism, and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. It also requests UN Secretary-General António Guterres to conduct a strategic assessment of UNAMA and submit recommendations on the mission’s future direction by the end of March next year.
Afghan deputy minister, Tashkent governor discuss trade cooperation
Bruno Lemarquis begins role as UN Deputy Special Representative in Afghanistan
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EU, Central Asian representatives meet in Kazakhstan to discuss Afghanistan cooperation
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