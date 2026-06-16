Afghan deputy minister, Tashkent governor discuss trade cooperation

Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and Zoyir Toirovich Mirzayev, Governor of Tashkent, held talks on expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Tuesday that the meeting focused on investment opportunities, industrial cooperation, increasing the role of the private sector, and strengthening bilateral trade relations.

Zahid described Afghanistan as a suitable market for investment and encouraged investors from Uzbekistan to invest in industry, trade, and other available economic sectors.

He also invited the Governor of Tashkent to visit Afghanistan and personally explore the existing investment opportunities.

According to the ministry, Mirzayev welcomed the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and stressed the need for greater coordination to boost investment and trade. He also pledged to visit Kabul next month, along with a delegation of around 100 Uzbek traders.

Both sides expressed hope that such meetings would further strengthen economic ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and create new opportunities for joint investments.