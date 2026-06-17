Latest News
Afghan national pleads not guilty in deadly National Guard shooting near White House
An Afghan national accused of carrying out a deadly shooting attack on members of the U.S. National Guard near the White House has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a federal court.
Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 30, appeared before a U.S. District Court on Tuesday following the unsealing of a 17-count federal superseding indictment. Prosecutors allege that Lakanwal killed West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and seriously wounded Guardsman Andrew Wolfe in an ambush-style attack in Washington, D.C., in November 2025.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the charges include first-degree murder and several firearms-related offenses, making the case eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors said they will begin the formal review process to determine whether capital punishment will be sought.
“Sarah Beckstrom was serving her country when she was allegedly killed in a targeted attack near the White House,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said in a statement, adding that authorities will pursue all legal avenues to seek justice for the victims.
Court documents allege that Lakanwal, a former contractor for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Afghanistan, drove from Washington state to the U.S. capital while carrying a stolen firearm. Prosecutors say he opened fire on National Guard personnel, striking Beckstrom and Wolfe in the head before being subdued by other Guardsmen at the scene.
Investigators recovered a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver that had reportedly been stolen in Seattle in 2023.
Beckstrom later died from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day, while Wolfe survived and continues to recover.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Lakanwal appeared in court wearing an orange prison uniform and using a wheelchair, reportedly due to injuries sustained during the incident. The court scheduled the next status hearing for September 16.
The final decision on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty rests with Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The case has drawn significant attention in the United States due to the attack’s proximity to the White House and Lakanwal’s previous work with U.S. government entities in Afghanistan.
Latest News
UK urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent further escalation
The United Kingdom has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together to prevent further tensions and address security concerns through dialogue and cooperation.
Speaking to Dawn newspaper during a visit to Islamabad, British Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, stressed that preventing further escalation should remain a top priority for both countries.
His remarks came amid growing security concerns and rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns about militant groups that they say operate from Afghan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan, a charge Afghanistan denies.
“The most effective way forward is through dialogue,” Falconer said, adding that both Islamabad and Kabul must ensure that their territories are not used to threaten one another.
The British official also expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives in the region, saying that no country wants to see civilian casualties, whether in Pakistan or Afghanistan.
On the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, he stressed the importance of respecting international legal obligations while acknowledging the complexity of the matter. He said the issue should primarily be addressed through cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Latest News
Germany deports around 30 men to Afghanistan
Germany has deported around 30 Afghan men to Afghanistan on a charter flight, continuing Berlin’s policy of returning foreign nationals found guilty of major criminal offenses.
According to German news agency dpa, the deportees included individuals convicted of crimes such as rape, manslaughter, and sexual assault. Five German states reportedly registered approximately 30 people for the latest deportation flight.
The aircraft departed overnight from Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany and was expected to arrive in Kabul on Tuesday.
The operation follows an agreement between the German government and Afghan authorities that allows Germany to conduct regular deportation flights to Afghanistan.
In August 2024, Germany deported 28 convicted Afghan offenders to Kabul from Leipzig, marking the first such deportation since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. The flight was carried out with the assistance of Qatar.
Since then, German authorities have organized additional deportations to Afghanistan, including both individual removals on commercial flights and group deportations on charter aircraft.
International Sports
World Cup: Mbappe sets new France scoring record as Les Bleus defeat Senegal 3-1
France began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal, inspired by a record-breaking performance from captain Kylian Mbappe at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.
Mbappe scored twice, taking his international tally to 58 goals and surpassing France’s previous all-time scoring record. The Real Madrid star opened the scoring early in the second half before adding a spectacular late strike to seal the win. Substitute Bradley Barcola also found the net for Les Bleus.
Despite the convincing scoreline, France struggled to find their rhythm during a lacklustre first half. Senegal created several dangerous opportunities and came close to taking the lead through Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr, but failed to capitalize on their chances.
France emerged a transformed side after the break. Michael Olise played a key role in the turnaround, providing the creativity that sparked the French attack. Mbappe broke the deadlock with a composed finish before Barcola doubled the advantage after coming off the bench.
Senegal briefly threatened a comeback when Ibrahim Mbaye pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but Mbappe responded moments later with a stunning long-range effort that flew into the corner of the net, ensuring a memorable night for the French captain.
The victory gives France an important three points in Group I and underlines their status as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy. While Didier Deschamps’ side showed signs of vulnerability in the opening 45 minutes, their attacking quality proved decisive once they found their stride.
For Senegal, the defeat was a disappointing outcome after an encouraging performance, but they will take confidence from the chances they created against one of the tournament’s strongest teams.
More central banks signal plans to increase gold holdings, WGC survey shows
UK urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent further escalation
Germany deports around 30 men to Afghanistan
World Cup: Mbappe sets new France scoring record as Les Bleus defeat Senegal 3-1
Afghan national pleads not guilty in deadly National Guard shooting near White House
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Major pharma firms eye investment in Afghanistan
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
Tahawol: New chapter in regional cooperation discussed
Saar: Extension of UNAMA Mission in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US and Iran’s preliminary agreement to end war
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan PM defending Durand Line fencing
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran banks hit by major cyber attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
Final round of 1405 Kankor exam concludes in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Central Asia–Afghanistan dialogue underscores regional connectivity and stability
-
Business5 days ago
New Kabul city project faces delays as officials call for greater oversight
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan officials press Chinese delegation on Mes Aynak mining project
-
International Sports2 days ago
World Cup 2026: Havertz, Ayari and Balogun lead Golden Boot standings
-
Latest News3 days ago
WFP navigates complex route to deliver emergency food aid to Afghan schoolchildren