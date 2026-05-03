Book exhibition in Kabul promotes reading and supports local writers

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture said media outlets in the country should operate in accordance with Islamic and national values.

Deputy Minister of Publications Hayatullah Muhajer said media organizations should take societal expectations into account and ensure broad coverage of statements issued by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.

He also said that more than 100 media-related violations were recorded across the country over the past year.

According to Muhajer, dozens of cultural and media programmes were organized nationwide during the same period, while a number of new media licenses were issued. He added that efforts are continuing to simplify administrative procedures and improve services for media institutions.

Muhajer said there is optimism about improvements in the country’s economic situation and noted that work is underway in that regard.

He also acknowledged ongoing challenges related to access to information, saying the ministry is taking the necessary steps to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Culture spokesperson Khubaib Ghufran reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to media freedom, the protection of journalists, and respect for privacy.

He said media outlets should consider the relationship between the public and the government in their reporting, adding that the ministry is working to facilitate and professionalize access to information across Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, marking World Press Freedom Day, UNESCO called on governments and societies worldwide to strengthen protections for freedom of expression and provide greater support for journalism as a cornerstone of peace and democracy.

In a statement issued on May 3, UNESCO said journalism plays a critical role in fostering peace, emphasizing that access to reliable and verified information is essential for building just, resilient and inclusive societies.

The organization warned that manipulation of information can deepen divisions and erode public trust, while free and accurate reporting promotes accountability, encourages dialogue and safeguards human rights.

UNESCO said World Press Freedom Day is also an important reminder for governments to uphold commitments to media freedom and protect the rights of journalists to work without interference.

The organization added that the occasion offers media professionals an opportunity to reflect on ethics, independence and the challenges facing journalism worldwide, while also expressing solidarity with outlets operating under pressure and honoring journalists who lost their lives in pursuit of the truth.