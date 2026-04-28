Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat, hands over formal protest over deadly strikes

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan says it summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and formally handed over a protest note regarding recent incidents.

According to the ministry’s statement, the move comes in response to alleged Pakistani military strikes targeting civilian sites and public infrastructure in Kunar Province, including the Sayyid Jamaluddin Afghan University and areas along the disputed Durand Line.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a clear violation of the country’s airspace, territorial integrity, and international principles and norms.

The statement further rejected Islamabad’s claims that violence originates from Afghan territory, insisting that the roots of the situation must be carefully examined.

It also reaffirmed that Afghanistan reserves its legitimate right to defend its land and people, calling on Pakistan to refrain from such actions.

The ministry warned that the continuation of what it called “irresponsible actions” could lead to serious consequences.

The latest diplomatic move highlights tensions between the two neighboring countries amid ongoing security concerns along the Durand Line.