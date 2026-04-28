Latest News
Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat, hands over formal protest over deadly strikes
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan says it summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and formally handed over a protest note regarding recent incidents.
According to the ministry’s statement, the move comes in response to alleged Pakistani military strikes targeting civilian sites and public infrastructure in Kunar Province, including the Sayyid Jamaluddin Afghan University and areas along the disputed Durand Line.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a clear violation of the country’s airspace, territorial integrity, and international principles and norms.
The statement further rejected Islamabad’s claims that violence originates from Afghan territory, insisting that the roots of the situation must be carefully examined.
It also reaffirmed that Afghanistan reserves its legitimate right to defend its land and people, calling on Pakistan to refrain from such actions.
The ministry warned that the continuation of what it called “irresponsible actions” could lead to serious consequences.
The latest diplomatic move highlights tensions between the two neighboring countries amid ongoing security concerns along the Durand Line.
Latest News
Muttaqi and Kabulov stress need for stronger Kabul–Moscow relations
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Tuesday with Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in Kabul, where the two sides discussed expanding political ties and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both officials emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral engagement and broadening cooperation across multiple sectors.
Muttaqi welcomed what he described as the positive development of relations between Afghanistan and Russia, and called for increased economic collaboration, the reactivation of the Joint Economic Commission, and the creation of a regular mechanism for political consultations.
The discussions also covered regional developments, with both sides stressing the importance of peace, stability and security. They exchanged views on enhancing relations with neighboring countries and highlighted the need for joint efforts to support constructive regional engagement.
Kabulov praised the current trajectory of ties between Kabul and Moscow and said Russia is prepared to expand practical cooperation with Afghanistan, particularly in the fields of trade, energy and transit.
He added that Moscow is interested in strengthening bilateral relations through joint economic projects, investment initiatives and infrastructure cooperation, while also promoting regional connectivity and long-term stability.
The meeting comes amid growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries as both sides seek to expand economic opportunities and strengthen regional partnerships.
Latest News
UNAMA calls for protection of civilians after deadly Kunar rocket attack
The head of Kunar Provincial Hospital said that seven people were killed and 78 others were wounded in this incident.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says dozens of civilians were killed or injured following attacks in parts of Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, on Monday afternoon.
In a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday, UNAMA said it had documented significant civilian casualties, including victims of an attack that also affected a university facility in eastern Afghanistan.
The mission emphasized that under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure — including schools, universities and other educational institutions — must be protected at all times.
UNAMA called on all parties to take immediate measures to prevent harm to non-combatants and to respect their obligations under international law.
The United Nations mission also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a full and speedy recovery to those injured.
The latest incident has raised renewed concerns over the safety of civilians in border regions, where violence along the disputed Durand Line has periodically threatened communities and public institutions.
The head of Kunar Provincial Hospital said that seven people were killed and 78 others were wounded in this incident.
Latest News
UN Secretary-General appoints Bruno Lemarquis as UN Chief in Afghanistan
Before joining the United Nations in 1992, he worked with an international non-governmental organization in Haiti and Ethiopia.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Bruno Georges Lemarquis as his new Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
Lemarquis will also serve as the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, taking over from Indrika Ratwatte of Sri Lanka. The Secretary-General thanked Ratwatte for his dedicated service.
The appointment places Lemarquis in one of the United Nations’ most important regional roles, overseeing humanitarian coordination, development efforts and political engagement in Afghanistan.
Lemarquis brings extensive international experience in crisis management, peacebuilding and humanitarian operations. Since 2022, he has served as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where he also held the roles of Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator.
He previously served in similar senior positions in Haiti with the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) between 2020 and 2021.
Earlier in his career, Lemarquis worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in several leadership roles focused on crisis response, recovery and conflict prevention. His field assignments included work in Somalia, Haiti, the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Cambodia.
Before joining the United Nations in 1992, he worked with an international non-governmental organization in Haiti and Ethiopia.
Lemarquis holds an engineering degree in tropical agriculture from the Centre National d’Etudes des Régions Chaudes in Montpellier. In addition to his native French, he is fluent in English.
Muttaqi and Kabulov stress need for stronger Kabul–Moscow relations
Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat, hands over formal protest over deadly strikes
UNAMA calls for protection of civilians after deadly Kunar rocket attack
UN Secretary-General appoints Bruno Lemarquis as UN Chief in Afghanistan
Russia pledges stronger energy cooperation with Afghanistan during Moscow talks
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
Tripartite agreement to launch new Russia–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan transit corridor
Tahawol: Kabul and Riyadh Push to Expand Ties
Saar: Kunar Under Attack by Pakistani Military Forces
Saar: Anti-immigration wave gains ground worldwide
Saar: Talks between Iran and US discussed
Tawsia: Activities of Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
-
Latest News4 days ago
Albanian PM criticizes NATO’s Afghanistan withdrawal
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan secure top spots at Kabul wrestling festival
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK considers talks with IEA over deporting Afghan asylum seekers
-
World5 days ago
US seizes tanker, Trump orders navy to use force as Hormuz tensions escalate
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Urumqi were positive: Muttaqi
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA responds to Global Terrorism Index 2026, highlights security gains
-
Latest News4 days ago
Poland deports three Afghan asylum seekers despite European court order