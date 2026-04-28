UNAMA calls for protection of civilians after deadly Kunar rocket attack

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says dozens of civilians were killed or injured following attacks in parts of Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, on Monday afternoon.

In a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday, UNAMA said it had documented significant civilian casualties, including victims of an attack that also affected a university facility in eastern Afghanistan.

The mission emphasized that under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure — including schools, universities and other educational institutions — must be protected at all times.

UNAMA called on all parties to take immediate measures to prevent harm to non-combatants and to respect their obligations under international law.

The United Nations mission also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a full and speedy recovery to those injured.

The latest incident has raised renewed concerns over the safety of civilians in border regions, where violence along the disputed Durand Line has periodically threatened communities and public institutions.

The head of Kunar Provincial Hospital said that seven people were killed and 78 others were wounded in this incident.