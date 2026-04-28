Muttaqi and Kabulov stress need for stronger Kabul–Moscow relations

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Tuesday with Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in Kabul, where the two sides discussed expanding political ties and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both officials emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral engagement and broadening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Muttaqi welcomed what he described as the positive development of relations between Afghanistan and Russia, and called for increased economic collaboration, the reactivation of the Joint Economic Commission, and the creation of a regular mechanism for political consultations.

The discussions also covered regional developments, with both sides stressing the importance of peace, stability and security. They exchanged views on enhancing relations with neighboring countries and highlighted the need for joint efforts to support constructive regional engagement.

Kabulov praised the current trajectory of ties between Kabul and Moscow and said Russia is prepared to expand practical cooperation with Afghanistan, particularly in the fields of trade, energy and transit.

He added that Moscow is interested in strengthening bilateral relations through joint economic projects, investment initiatives and infrastructure cooperation, while also promoting regional connectivity and long-term stability.

The meeting comes amid growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries as both sides seek to expand economic opportunities and strengthen regional partnerships.