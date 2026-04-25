Kohli, Padikkal fire Bengaluru into IPL top two with win over Gujarat

A blistering knock from Virat Kohli and a rapid half-century by Devdutt Padikkal powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru into the top two of the Indian Premier League standings after a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Chasing a formidable 206, Bengaluru rode on Kohli’s fluent 81 off 44 balls — an innings that began with a reprieve off the very first delivery — and Padikkal’s explosive 55 to reach 206-5 in 18.5 overs. The duo stitched together a decisive 115-run partnership for the second wicket, putting Gujarat’s bowling attack under sustained pressure.

Earlier, Gujarat posted 205-3, anchored by a superb century from Sai Sudharsan, who struck an even 100 off 58 balls — his third IPL hundred. The left-hander also etched his name in the record books, becoming the fastest player to reach 2,000 IPL runs, surpassing the previous mark held by Chris Gayle.

Kohli capitalized on an early dropped chance by Washington Sundar and went on to hit eight fours and four sixes. Padikkal, the more aggressive of the pair, raced to his half-century in just 20 balls, hammering six sixes and two boundaries. Together, they took on Gujarat’s key bowlers, including Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan.

Despite a brief wobble that saw Bengaluru lose four wickets in quick succession — including Padikkal to a Rashid googly and Kohli to a slower ball from Jason Holder — the hosts regained control. Krunal Pandya and Tim David calmly guided the chase home.

Earlier in the innings, Sudharsan dominated proceedings, sharing a 128-run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill, who contributed 32. Sudharsan’s innings featured 11 fours and five sixes before he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Late fireworks from Holder helped Gujarat cross the 200-run mark after a change in bowling plans saw Pandya deliver the final over.

With the win, Bengaluru climbed to second in the table, marking their fourth home victory, while Gujarat slipped to seventh on net run rate.