Islamic Emirate summons Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires over latest airstrike

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in a statement, announced that it has summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and conveyed its “strong and firm” protest over the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and the bombing of civilian homes.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s military regime once again blatantly violated Afghanistan’s airspace on Tuesday night and bombed civilian homes in parts of Khost, Paktika, and Kunar provinces.

As a result, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed, while 14 other civilians, including women and children, were injured.

The foreign ministry added that the Islamic Emirate considers this attack and act of human rights violation a clear breach of international principles and laws. The IEA strongly condemned the incident and once again emphasized that defending its territory and ensuring the security of its people is its religious responsibility.

The ministry stated that the Pakistani side must understand that instead of pursuing proxy policies, it should fundamentally resolve its internal problems.

The statement read: “How is it possible that killing children and women in one land could mean ensuring the security of another?”

The ministry further stated that Pakistan’s army will bear full responsibility for all consequences of these repeated and provocative actions.