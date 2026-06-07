UN Security Council to review Afghanistan situation as UNAMA mandate nears expiry

The United Nations Security Council will hold its quarterly meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, with members set to assess recent developments in the country and discuss the future of international engagement.

During the session, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is expected to present the UN Secretary-General’s latest report, outlining political, humanitarian and social developments over the past three months.

The discussions are expected to focus on key issues including the humanitarian situation, political developments, and the rights of women and girls, particularly access to education.

According to the Security Council, Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, with an estimated 21.9 million people requiring assistance this year.

While council members broadly support an Afghanistan free of terrorism, governed inclusively and committed to international obligations, differences remain over how best to achieve those goals.

Analysts say the meeting could offer important indications of the Security Council’s assessment of Afghanistan and the international community’s future approach toward the country. The talks are also expected to address UNAMA’s role in facilitating engagement between Afghanistan and the wider international community.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly urged the United Nations and other international actors to present what they describe as a balanced and impartial picture of Afghanistan, while acknowledging developments on the ground.

The meeting comes ahead of the expiration of UNAMA’s current mandate on June 16. The Security Council is expected to decide on the mission’s extension the same day.

UNAMA remains the United Nations’ primary presence in Afghanistan, coordinating humanitarian assistance, monitoring human rights issues and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at fostering dialogue between Afghanistan and the international community.