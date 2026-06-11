Afghanistan-Pakistan dialogue held in Türkiye amid efforts to ease tensions

Representatives from Afghanistan and Pakistan met in Istanbul this week for the second round of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Track 1.5 Dialogue Process, as both sides seek to improve communication amid ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries.

The talks, held on June 8-9, were organized by the Turkish humanitarian organization IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation and brought together participants in what organizers described as a constructive and cordial atmosphere.

According to IHH, the dialogue aims to promote mutual understanding, build trust and encourage cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the broader goal of supporting regional stability and prosperity.

The organization said the process provides an informal platform for discussion and engagement between the two countries and could help strengthen communication on issues of shared concern.

Türkiye and Qatar also played facilitating roles in the dialogue.

IHH expressed hope that continued meetings would contribute to reducing tensions, expanding cooperation and fostering greater understanding between the two sides.

The discussions come at a time when relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan remain strained over a range of political and security issues.

The meeting also follows recent Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan that, according to Afghan officials, killed 13 civilians, including children, and injured 14 others.

Despite ongoing challenges in bilateral relations, organizers said continued dialogue remains important for addressing differences and promoting constructive engagement between the two neighboring countries.