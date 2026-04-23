Kabul hosts international wrestling tournament, highlighting regional ties and unity

An international traditional wrestling tournament has officially kicked off in Kabul, bringing together athletes, officials and spectators in a display of sport and regional engagement.

The three-day event has drawn around 100 Afghan competitors alongside 60 athletes from countries including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Turkey.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Amir Khan Muttaqi said the event reflects Afghanistan’s growing engagement with regional partners, particularly in Central Asia. He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation and maintaining constructive ties with neighbouring countries.

Muttaqi also voiced concern over rising regional tensions, calling for continued ceasefire efforts and urging that disputes be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said Afghanistan has moved beyond many past challenges and is taking steps toward development, highlighting efforts to support young people through education and sport.

The foreign minister welcomed the participation of international athletes, describing their participation as a positive sign of cooperation despite ongoing challenges, and said hosting such events is a source of national pride.

Officials said the tournament has attracted hundreds of spectators, with organizers expressing hope that similar international competitions will continue to be held in Afghanistan, helping to promote unity and broader regional engagement.