Sport
Kabul hosts international wrestling tournament, highlighting regional ties and unity
Addressing the opening ceremony, Amir Khan Muttaqi said the event reflects Afghanistan’s growing engagement with regional partners, particularly in Central Asia.
An international traditional wrestling tournament has officially kicked off in Kabul, bringing together athletes, officials and spectators in a display of sport and regional engagement.
The three-day event has drawn around 100 Afghan competitors alongside 60 athletes from countries including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Turkey.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Amir Khan Muttaqi said the event reflects Afghanistan’s growing engagement with regional partners, particularly in Central Asia. He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation and maintaining constructive ties with neighbouring countries.
Muttaqi also voiced concern over rising regional tensions, calling for continued ceasefire efforts and urging that disputes be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
He said Afghanistan has moved beyond many past challenges and is taking steps toward development, highlighting efforts to support young people through education and sport.
The foreign minister welcomed the participation of international athletes, describing their participation as a positive sign of cooperation despite ongoing challenges, and said hosting such events is a source of national pride.
Officials said the tournament has attracted hundreds of spectators, with organizers expressing hope that similar international competitions will continue to be held in Afghanistan, helping to promote unity and broader regional engagement.
Sport
IPL 2026: Sunrisers dominate Delhi Capital with record-breaking batsmen show
Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical all-round performance on Tuesday night to defeat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Batting first, Sunrisers posted a formidable 242 for 2 in 20 overs, powered by a sensational unbeaten century from opener Abhishek Sharma, who struck 135 not out off 68 balls in a blistering display of timing and power.
He was well supported by the top order, with Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen maintaining relentless pressure on the Delhi attack through aggressive stroke play.
In response, Delhi Capitals showed brief resistance but were unable to sustain momentum against a disciplined Sunrisers bowling unit. Despite contributions from the middle order, DC finished on 195 for 9, falling short by 47 runs.
The Sunrisers’ bowlers consistently struck at key moments, preventing any meaningful partnership from developing.
Player of the Match was Abhishek Sharma (SRH) with his 135 not out off 68 balls.
Attention now shifts to Wednesday’s fixture, where Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial mid-table clash that could have significant implications for the playoff race.
LSG will rely on their strong batting unit and home conditions to gain an advantage, while Rajasthan Royals will look to their balanced attack and spin options to control proceedings.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, ensuring fans nationwide can follow all the action as IPL 2026 continues to build towards a decisive phase of the tournament.
Sport
ATN secures five-year broadcast deal for Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
Organisers say the five-year agreement is designed to ensure continuity and growth for the league, helping to build a structured competition system and long-term opportunities for athletes.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive broadcast rights for the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League under a five-year agreement, reinforcing its role in promoting sport and national unity.
The deal was signed in Kabul between the Afghanistan National Wrestling Federation and ATN, marking a significant step in developing professional platforms for traditional sports in the country.
The inaugural season will run from June 1 to June 10, 2026, featuring around 350 wrestlers competing across 10 weight categories. Matches will take place nightly at a 2,500-seat indoor arena in Kabul and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 18:00 to 21:00 local time.
Organisers say the five-year agreement is designed to ensure continuity and growth for the league, helping to build a structured competition system and long-term opportunities for athletes.
ATN has increasingly invested in sports programming as part of its broader commitment to fostering unity and social cohesion. By bringing nationwide coverage to events like the Wrestling Premier League, the network aims to connect audiences across the country, celebrate shared traditions, and provide a platform for emerging talent.
Officials say the initiative will boost wrestling’s profile, support athletes, and contribute to the wider development of Afghanistan’s sports sector.
Wrestling fans in Afghanistan are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms for updates and schedules on this exciting event.
Sport
13 climbers successfully ascend Janwar Koh in Balkh
Thirteen members of the “Nawshakh Unity” mountaineering team, in coordination with the National Olympic Committee, the Department of Physical Education, and the Balkh Mountaineering Federation, successfully reached the summit of Janwar Koh, a peak standing approximately 1,800 meters high in Marmol district.
Officials from the Balkh Mountaineering Federation said the expedition aimed to improve athletes’ technical climbing skills, build team spirit, and promote the development of mountaineering as a sport in the province.
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