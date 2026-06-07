CASA-1000 ongoing: DABS highlights progress of strategic energy project

Every great World Cup team is built around a midfield capable of dictating play, creating chances and thriving under pressure and as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a new generation of stars is preparing to share the spotlight with established world-class talents.

From creative playmakers to relentless box-to-box engines, these are 10 midfielders who could shape the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Already among football’s biggest names, Bellingham enters the tournament at the peak of his powers. Combining physical strength, technical quality and a knack for scoring crucial goals, the England star has all the attributes of a complete modern midfielder. If England are to end their long wait for World Cup glory, Bellingham will be central to their ambitions.

Pedri (Spain)

Spain’s proud midfield tradition continues with Pedri. Calm under pressure and blessed with exceptional vision, he has the ability to unlock the tightest defences with a single pass. If fully fit, the Barcelona playmaker could become one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

Valverde’s versatility and tireless work rate make him one of the game’s most complete midfielders. Whether breaking up attacks, driving forward or unleashing powerful long-range efforts, he provides Uruguay with energy and balance. A strong World Cup could elevate him into the global elite.

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Few players are as exciting to watch as Musiala. Equally comfortable operating in midfield or advanced attacking areas, his dribbling and creativity can dismantle defences in an instant. Germany will look to him to inspire their bid for a fifth World Cup title.

Declan Rice (England)

While others grab the headlines, Rice does much of the vital work that wins tournaments. His ability to shield the defence, regain possession and launch attacks makes him indispensable. His leadership could be crucial if England go deep into the competition.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)

France’s conveyor belt of midfield talent continues with Tchouaméni. Powerful, intelligent and technically accomplished, he provides the foundation that allows France’s attacking stars to flourish. The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to play a key role in another French title challenge.

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

One of Africa’s brightest talents, Kudus combines flair, creativity and fearlessness. Capable of changing a match with a moment of brilliance, the Ghanaian star will be expected to lead the Black Stars’ charge and help them make a significant impact on the world stage.

Relebohile Mofokeng (South Africa)

Mofokeng has quickly become one of South African football’s most exciting young talents. The Orlando Pirates playmaker possesses confidence, creativity and a flair for the dramatic. Should Bafana Bafana qualify, he could emerge as one of the tournament’s breakout stars.

Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco)

El Khannouss is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in world football. Blessed with vision and technical quality, he could become the creative heartbeat of a Moroccan side eager to build on its recent success on the global stage.

João Neves (Portugal)

Despite his young age, Neves already plays with remarkable maturity. Aggressive in winning the ball back and composed in possession, he perfectly fits the profile of the modern box-to-box midfielder. With Portugal boasting a talented squad, Neves could be the engine behind a serious title challenge.

The battle for midfield supremacy

World Cups are often decided in the centre of the pitch, where matches can be won or lost through control, creativity and composure. With established stars and emerging talents all set to feature, the race to be crowned the tournament’s dominant midfielder promises to be one of the defining storylines of World Cup 2026.