Latest News
CASA-1000 ongoing: DABS highlights progress of strategic energy project
The CASA-1000 electricity transmission project is currently ongoing as one of the region’s most significant energy infrastructure initiatives, designed to transfer surplus electricity from Central Asia to South Asia through Afghanistan, according to the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).
In a statement, DABS said the project has a total planned transmission capacity of around 1,300 megawatts and is being implemented in multiple phases inside Afghanistan as part of a broader regional energy cooperation framework.
According to the power utility company, the first phase resumed in December 2024 and spans 197 kilometers from Sher Khan Port to Dasht-e Sala district, involving the installation of 564 transmission towers.
The second phase covers 196.4 kilometers through Baghlan, Panjshir, and Kapisa provinces and includes 587 transmission towers.
The third phase extends across Kapisa, Kabul, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces before reaching the Torkham border area near the Durand Line. This section measures 188.4 kilometers and includes 562 transmission towers.
DABS described CASA-1000 as a strategic project that will enhance regional energy connectivity and strengthen Afghanistan’s role as a transit corridor for electricity trade.
Once completed, the project is expected to generate around $60 million annually for Afghanistan and contribute to long-term regional economic stability.
International Sports
Midfield Maestros: 10 players set to control the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Every great World Cup team is built around a midfield capable of dictating play, creating chances and thriving under pressure and as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a new generation of stars is preparing to share the spotlight with established world-class talents.
From creative playmakers to relentless box-to-box engines, these are 10 midfielders who could shape the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- Jude Bellingham (England)
Already among football’s biggest names, Bellingham enters the tournament at the peak of his powers. Combining physical strength, technical quality and a knack for scoring crucial goals, the England star has all the attributes of a complete modern midfielder. If England are to end their long wait for World Cup glory, Bellingham will be central to their ambitions.
- Pedri (Spain)
Spain’s proud midfield tradition continues with Pedri. Calm under pressure and blessed with exceptional vision, he has the ability to unlock the tightest defences with a single pass. If fully fit, the Barcelona playmaker could become one of the standout performers of the tournament.
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay)
Valverde’s versatility and tireless work rate make him one of the game’s most complete midfielders. Whether breaking up attacks, driving forward or unleashing powerful long-range efforts, he provides Uruguay with energy and balance. A strong World Cup could elevate him into the global elite.
- Jamal Musiala (Germany)
Few players are as exciting to watch as Musiala. Equally comfortable operating in midfield or advanced attacking areas, his dribbling and creativity can dismantle defences in an instant. Germany will look to him to inspire their bid for a fifth World Cup title.
- Declan Rice (England)
While others grab the headlines, Rice does much of the vital work that wins tournaments. His ability to shield the defence, regain possession and launch attacks makes him indispensable. His leadership could be crucial if England go deep into the competition.
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)
France’s conveyor belt of midfield talent continues with Tchouaméni. Powerful, intelligent and technically accomplished, he provides the foundation that allows France’s attacking stars to flourish. The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to play a key role in another French title challenge.
- Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
One of Africa’s brightest talents, Kudus combines flair, creativity and fearlessness. Capable of changing a match with a moment of brilliance, the Ghanaian star will be expected to lead the Black Stars’ charge and help them make a significant impact on the world stage.
- Relebohile Mofokeng (South Africa)
Mofokeng has quickly become one of South African football’s most exciting young talents. The Orlando Pirates playmaker possesses confidence, creativity and a flair for the dramatic. Should Bafana Bafana qualify, he could emerge as one of the tournament’s breakout stars.
- Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco)
El Khannouss is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in world football. Blessed with vision and technical quality, he could become the creative heartbeat of a Moroccan side eager to build on its recent success on the global stage.
- João Neves (Portugal)
Despite his young age, Neves already plays with remarkable maturity. Aggressive in winning the ball back and composed in possession, he perfectly fits the profile of the modern box-to-box midfielder. With Portugal boasting a talented squad, Neves could be the engine behind a serious title challenge.
The battle for midfield supremacy
World Cups are often decided in the centre of the pitch, where matches can be won or lost through control, creativity and composure. With established stars and emerging talents all set to feature, the race to be crowned the tournament’s dominant midfielder promises to be one of the defining storylines of World Cup 2026.
Latest News
Governors of Afghanistan’s seven administrative zones hold coordination meeting in Kandahar
Governors representing Afghanistan’s seven administrative zones met in Kandahar on Saturday for a regular coordination session focused on security, governance and social issues across the country.
The meeting brought together the governors of Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Kabul and Paktia.
Under a decree issued by the leader of the Islamic Emirate, these officials are tasked not only with administering their respective provinces but also with coordinating affairs among provinces within their designated zones.
According to a statement from the Kandahar governor’s office, participants reviewed reports from meetings previously held in different zones and discussed common challenges facing provincial administrations.
The governors also examined measures implemented in various provinces and agreed that successful initiatives could be expanded to other zones where applicable.
The discussions covered a range of issues, including the implementation of decrees and directives issued by the Islamic Emirate’s leadership, efforts to strengthen security, crime prevention, improved coordination between civilian and security institutions, counter-narcotics measures and anti-corruption efforts.
Participants also discussed support for disabled Mujahideen and orphans, assistance for vulnerable families, and ways to accelerate responses to public concerns and requests.
The statement added that several issues raised during the meeting would be referred to the office of the leader of the Islamic Emirate for further guidance and consideration.
Latest News
EU appoints Nicola Bellomo as new chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan
The European Union has nominated Nicola Bellomo as its new Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for Afghanistan, succeeding Veronika Boskovic Pohar, as part of a wider diplomatic reshuffle announced by the bloc.
The appointment was announced by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, alongside the nomination of 33 EU ambassadors and seven deputy heads of delegation around the world.
Bellomo, who is from Italy, currently serves as Head of Division for Pan-African Affairs at the European External Action Service (EEAS). He previously served as the European Union’s ambassador to Rwanda and has held a number of senior diplomatic roles within the EU.
The European Union said the appointments are part of its 2026 rotation process and will be finalized following the completion of the required administrative procedures and, where applicable, approval from host countries.
Bellomo will replace Veronika Boskovic Pohar, who has been nominated as the European Union’s ambassador to Cameroon after leading the EU Delegation in Afghanistan in recent years.
CASA-1000 ongoing: DABS highlights progress of strategic energy project
Midfield Maestros: 10 players set to control the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Governors of Afghanistan’s seven administrative zones hold coordination meeting in Kandahar
EU appoints Nicola Bellomo as new chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan
US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies’ reconstruction, source says
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
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