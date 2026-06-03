Rubio says at least five countries willing to accept stranded Afghans in Qatar

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that at least five countries have expressed willingness to receive Afghan refugees currently stranded in Qatar, as the Trump administration continues efforts to find alternatives to returning them to Afghanistan.

Speaking before lawmakers, Rubio said the administration does not want to force Afghans housed at Camp As Sayliyah in Doha to return to Afghanistan and has been in discussions with several countries about resettling them.

“We’re obviously operating right now under a directive that prohibits the entry of Afghans into the United States,” Rubio said, adding that officials have been working daily to identify third-country resettlement options.

More than 1,100 Afghans have remained at the former U.S. military base in Qatar since the administration halted refugee admissions for Afghans who worked with the U.S. military.

During the hearing, Representative Grace Meng raised concerns about reports that some Afghans could be transferred to countries facing security or humanitarian challenges like Congo. She argued that such moves could endanger former interpreters, special operations partners and the family members of U.S. service personnel.

Rubio responded that he did not believe any of the countries under consideration were conflict zones, but acknowledged that no single country is likely to accept all of the stranded Afghans.

“I don’t think there’s one country that’s going to take all 1,000,” Rubio said, adding that the United States is seeking countries willing to share responsibility and provide acceptable resettlement options for those affected.